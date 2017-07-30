Food Combinations You Must Avoid: Three Things You Should Never Team With Milk

Highlights Milk is a meal in itself

Milk doesn't go well with some of the ingredients

Milk is an animal protein and shouldn't be mixed with other protein items

Protein and milk

According to a Delhi-based nutritionist Anshul Jaibharat, milk should not be teamed with other protein sources as it could cause heaviness and digestive issues in some people. "Those who are looking to lose weight should steer clear of this combination," noted Anshul. However, this combination proves beneficial for people who want to gain weight as well as for growing kids.

"Two protein items should never be eaten together in a same meal. Avoid consuming fish and all types of meat with milk," explained Shilpa Arora ND, a renowned Health Practitioner, Nutritionist and certified Macrobiotic Health Coach. .

Milk should not be teamed with other protein items

Sour ingredients and milk

This one is a no brainer; acidic and citrusy items should not be teamed with milk until you really want milk to change to cheese in middle of your stomach. "Fruits rich in vitamin C should never be teamed with milk," noted Shilpa.

Fruits and milk

This will come as a shock but experts suggest not combining milk with any type of fruit. Ayurveda suggests consuming milk and fruits separately. The only types of fruits that can be combined with milk would have sweet and buttery properties like mangoes, avocados, figs, dates et cetera. Milk is a type of animal protein which may cause digestive issues, acidity and fermentation in the gastrointestinal tract when teamed with certain fruits. Bananas are usually the most commonly teamed fruit with milk, expert strictly talk against this alliance. Ayurveda expert at Dr. Vaidya's, Dr. Surya Bhagwati describes this combination as an incompatible one that can douse the digestive fire and disrupt the intestinal flora. "It may also cause congestion, cold, cough, rashes and allergies," noted Dr. Bhagwati.

Bananas should not be teamed with milk

While it may look like an impossible task to keep a track of what ingredients you end up teaming in your regular meals, a casual chat with a certified nutritionist may give you a basic idea about how to go smartly about teaming some of the most regular and everyday food items.