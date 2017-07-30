NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
  Food Combinations You Must Avoid: Three Things You Should Never Team With Milk

Food Combinations You Must Avoid: Three Things You Should Never Team With Milk

   Updated: July 30, 2017 22:29 IST

Highlights
  • Milk is a meal in itself
  • Milk doesn't go well with some of the ingredients
  • Milk is an animal protein and shouldn't be mixed with other protein items
There is a reason why they say, 'you are what you eat'. You may be extremely particular about your daily diet and exactly how many calories your system crunches down every day, but at times the way you pair your food and the time when you consume it also plays a significant role in maintaining your health. Achieving a balanced diet is not about randomly jam-packing your meals with a mix of different ingredients. It requires apt knowledge about various ingredients, their nutritional play on our health and exactly what not to team them with to ensure optimum health. While many would talk about what to eat and what to include in your daily diet, little is conversed about how best to consume these ingredients and what NOT to do with them. Demystifying the same concept, today we shall talk about one of the basic, commonest and most crucial items in our daily diet - milk - and what not to team it with to ensure a healthy body.

Protein and milk



According to a Delhi-based nutritionist Anshul Jaibharat, milk should not be teamed with other protein sources as it could cause heaviness and digestive issues in some people. "Those who are looking to lose weight should steer clear of this combination," noted Anshul. However, this combination proves beneficial for people who want to gain weight as well as for growing kids.



"Two protein items should never be eaten together in a same meal. Avoid consuming fish and all types of meat with milk," explained Shilpa Arora ND, a renowned Health Practitioner, Nutritionist and certified Macrobiotic Health Coach. .

Milk should not be teamed with other protein items

Sour ingredients and milk



This one is a no brainer; acidic and citrusy items should not be teamed with milk until you really want milk to change to cheese in middle of your stomach. "Fruits rich in vitamin C should never be teamed with milk," noted Shilpa.



Fruits and milk



This will come as a shock but experts suggest not combining milk with any type of fruit. Ayurveda suggests consuming milk and fruits separately. The only types of fruits that can be combined with milk would have sweet and buttery properties like mangoes, avocados, figs, dates et cetera. Milk is a type of animal protein which may cause digestive issues, acidity and fermentation in the gastrointestinal tract when teamed with certain fruits. Bananas are usually the most commonly teamed fruit with milk, expert strictly talk against this alliance. Ayurveda expert at Dr. Vaidya's, Dr. Surya Bhagwati describes this combination as an incompatible one that can douse the digestive fire and disrupt the intestinal flora. "It may also cause congestion, cold, cough, rashes and allergies," noted Dr. Bhagwati.

Bananas should not be teamed with milk

While it may look like an impossible task to keep a track of what ingredients you end up teaming in your regular meals, a casual chat with a certified nutritionist may give you a basic idea about how to go smartly about teaming some of the most regular and everyday food items.



