How to Make Green Coffee
Gunjan Bajaj | Updated: August 18, 2017 09:14 IST
A cup coffee is probably your go-to drink when you have to remain alert on a lazy work day or pull an all-nighter. But we usually get trapped between the never ending combat of benefits and side effects of drinking coffee due the excessive amount of caffeine it contains. What if we were to switch to a better version of it? Just like to green tea, green coffee is considered to be good for our health.
Highlights
- Green coffee increases your metabolism and burns more fat
- You should have it early morning or after your meals
- It is rich in many essential antioxidants
Green coffee beans are the seeds of the Coffea Arabica fruit that are not roasted unlike a regular coffee. During the roasting process of coffee beans, a natural antioxidant called Chlorogenic acid present in the beans is lost. The cholorogenic acid is meant to fight many health problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes, indigestion and even weight loss. Therefore, green coffee beans with an original amount of chlorogenic acid are considered to be healthier. According Macrobiotic Nutritionist, Shilpa Arora, “It is best to consume green coffee is you want to lose weight and it is recommended to drink it as the first thing in the morning. This helps in increasing your metabolism and burning more fat through the day.
Green coffee helps in digestion. Photo Credit: Istock
Health Benefits of Green Coffee
1. Highly rich in antioxidants, green coffee prevents our skin cells from getting damaged.
2. It also inhibits the release of excessive glucose in our bloodstream. Due to the lack of glucose in our liver, our body starts burning the stored fat to reach the basic glucose level. Thus, it boosts your metabolism and helps to burn extra fat.
3. It works as a natural detoxification element by cleansing our liver from toxins and bad cholesterol.
4. Green coffee beans are rich in compounds like Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA), Epigallocatechin Gallate and Theophylline, that help in delaying signs of ageing like wrinkles and also keep our skin supple.
Step-By-Step Method to Make Green Coffee
Ingredients (as per 2 servings):
20 grams of green coffee beans
300 ml of hot water
If preferred: sugar, honey or a pinch of cinnamon
Method:
Using green coffee bean powder
3. To get the coffee beans in powered form, grind the same in grinder and maintain the intensity as per liking. Use a heavy and strong grinder as unroasted coffee beans are hard to grind.
2. Put the powder in 2 separate cups and slowly pour hot water (approximately 90°C) in the cups.
3. Leave the mixture for 10 minutes and then filter it to get a warm and delicious beverage.
4. Sugar or honey can be added if desired. Though the subtle flavours are best enjoyed without them.
Using whole and raw green coffee beans
1. This method is more time consuming. Soak the beans overnight in a bowl of water.
2. The next day, boil them along with the same water on high flame. After the first boil, leave it on low flame for at least 15 minutes.
3. Keep the mixture to cool completely and then filter out the flavoured water in a cup and enjoy. The green coffee made with this method has a much stronger flavour. If you find it to be too strong then you can dilute it a bit by adding warm water.
Before you set out to make your first cup of green coffee, you must keep somethings in mind. For instance, it is best to use Arabica coffee beans. Also, it is best to drink it after your meals to improve your digestion and keep your metabolism going.
