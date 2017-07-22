6 Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Delhi
Updated: July 22, 2017
Highlights
Life changes a lot when you have kids around all the time. Your social life goes through a bit of a churn, and all the outings you now plan need to be 'kid-friendly'. Dining out sounds less fun than it used to, and on most days, you would much rather just order-in. But, its not just you! Your kids (especially the younger ones) don't particularly enjoy dining out either. It restricts their activities and they are expected to behave like grown-ups. We've put together a list of restaurants where you could go with your family and enjoy a meal that is fun for all age-groups. Check out these kid-friendly restaurants around Delhi NCR that provide separate play areas, kids menu and other play activities that will help you to have a great time with your kids.
1. Jungle Jamboree
Jungle Jamboree- A feast in the jungle, is a jungle theme restaurant providing a "7 Course on Table Buffet", that is one of its kind. Jungle Jamboree is a restaurant that is fast-becoming popular for its buffet meals. The interiors are designed such that it gives you a feeling that you are among nature with a fanciful aqua cave, an adventurous jungle area, thrilling hunter's lodge and a small kid's area.
Address: 61, 2nd Floor, Sector 29, Gurugram
Cost for 2: INR 1200 (approx)
2. Nando's
Nando's is a South African chain, with outlets across 5 continents. It deserves a special attention for its kids' menu. They have a kiddie meal by the name of "Little-Grown Ups" for children under 12 year of age. They also provide some activity sheets to keep the little ones busy. Thus making it a perfect place to be with your kids so that you can enjoy your meal without being worried about your kids being bored.
Address: F-29/30 A, Malhotra Building, Inner Circle Connaught Place, Delhi.
Cost for 2: INR 1200/- + Taxes
3. Eatopia
Eatopia is a food court that provides a multi-cuisine dining experience. It has separate play area for kids which is equipped with options like basketball hoop or a slide or a swing and the list goes on. It is located at the Habitat Centre in New Delhi. The restaurant's old-world charm keeps taking regular customers back to its comfortable ambience for yummy food and great times.
Address: Indian Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-03
Cost for 2: INR 500/- + Taxes
4. Café G Sunday Brunch at Crowne Plaza, Gurgaon
Since Sunday is known as everyone's the day of rest and leisure, give this Sunday Brunch a shot. With an assigned play zone, balloon artists, and a babysitter too, you can give the little ones a chance to have their sort of Sunday fun. The buffet is extensive, with counters extending from South Indian to Chinese providing something for everyone.
Address: Crowne Plaza, Off NH8, Sector 29, Gurgaon
Cost for 2: INR 1250 + tax for children between 5 and 10.
5. Momo Café Sunday Brunch, Courtyard by Marriot, Gurgaon
A good place for kids to have fun while the parents enjoy a sumptuous lunch. A bouncy here is a favourite with most kids. While the little ones keep themselves occupied with their Sunday 'exercises', grown-ups can appreciate the tasty champagne lunch which makes the place idle for both the kids and the parent.
Address: B-Block, Sushant Lok I, Gurgaon.
Cost for 2: INR 3150++ for adults; kids not charged
6. Cafe Bel Cibo
Beautiful insides with cute, eye catchy furniture will tempt your youngsters. Their smaller than usual or mini burgers, a vast range of pasta and pizza and shakes will no doubt keep your little ones intrigued. Cafe Bel Cibo has some extraordinary diversions and books for children of any age, and they even host activities like cake and cookie decoration.
Address: 17 & 18, Ground Floor, Ninex City Mart Mall, Sohna Road, Gurgaon
Cost for 2: INR 800 approx
