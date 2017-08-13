What's the Difference Between Vegan and Vegetarian?

Eggs are a no for vegans; Photo Credit: iStock

Lacto Ovo Vegetarian: It refers to a diet that excludes meat or flesh but may include eggs and milk (dairy products).

Ovo Vegetarian: Those who consume only eggs as a single dairy product or those vegetarians who include all the dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cream etc but exclude eating eggs from their diet.

Demi Vegetarian: They consumes fish, eggs, other dairy products but not meat.

Semi Vegetarian: Another bunch of vegetarians who sometimes voluntary control their meat intake.

Ethical Vegans: They are the most common who evidently put their ethics forward instead of their stomach and inherit their love and care for animals and environment. Ethical Vegans do not consume any dairy product be it milk, eggs, cheese, honey and avoid the usage of any product made by animal skin or parts.

Plant Based Vegans: They go on to live on plants based foods, which grow from the ground only.

Raw Vegan: They do not eat any animal by-product and anything that is cooked above the temperature of 115-degree Fahrenheit as they believe that such food will lose its nutrients and enzymes completely.

A perfect vegan drink; Photo Credit: iStock

Just when we thought vegetarianism was starting to be the next 'in-trend' thing, came the concept of vegan. With the current wave to switch to a healthier lifestyle and diet, millions of people across the globe are adopting not just vegetarian but also the vegan way of life. So what really are vegans? Vegans are vegetarians but with more diet restrictions, particularly in terms of consuming animal products. But there's more to it. So let's look at the differences between vegetarian and vegan -A vegetarian is someone who does not eat meat or consume any kind of animal product. They exclude meat, poultry and even seafood from their diet, however they may go on to consume dairy products such as milk and eggs . Likewise, vegans avoid meat, poultry and seafood but they take a little step ahead by not consuming milk, eggs, honey or any product/by-product made from animal/ animal skin.Now the range is not restricted to just vegans and vegetarians but also to the different sub-categories that falls under it.Clearly the definition of a vegetarian does not stop at non consumption of meat, instead it includes four different types of vegetarians -Vegans are also categorised into different types -Nutrition level varies on three major factors - Carbohydrates, Fats and protein . A diet of a vegetarian and a vegan can be healthy only if it contains these basic nutrients. According to Nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood, “Vegetarian and vegan diets tend to be low in saturated fatty acids and cholesterol”.Carbohydrates and fats get easily consumed by a vegan due to the intake of cereals and pulses but proteins often get neglected. Though an intake of proteins can be cured by eating soya and other products. Hence, a vegan diet maybe better for weight control but without proper guidance, it could lead to nutrient deficit.

The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.