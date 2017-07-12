Feeling Overqualified May Trigger Stress in Workers: Load Up on Nuts and Chocolates to Feel Better

Highlights Stress can be triggered due to a host of factors

Stress can be triggered due to a host of factors. Unfortunately, professional dissatisfaction is one of the biggest reasons for most young professionals to succumb and give in to acute stress. Experts at the Florida Atlantic University in America have found that employees who feel overqualified for their current job are likely to feel dissatisfied with their work and feel stressed. It was also found that as people age their sense of feeling overqualified also diminishes gradually.

Occupational stress is actually a thing of this world, which means that the place one works in is not conducive for a person's professional or emotional growth, thereby triggering stressful events in an employee's routine. Inability to cope with occupational demands or failure to deliver as expected may also push people to feel stressed and even feel depressed. Managerial bullying, role conflict, lack of autonomy or barriers in career development may also trigger stress in employees. While one of the best ways to mitigate the problem is by taking it up with your reporting manager, working on your attention and ability to focus, and devising ways to delegate work and manage your time better may also help deal with extra workload and pressure. Take small breaks from work to feel refreshed and pep yourself up by talking to a colleague.

What you eat and how you lead your daily lifestyle may also go a long way in tackling occupational stress. Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption is likely to keep you from focusing and may down your productivity significantly. Poor sleep is also known to induce stress, hamper productivity, trigger irritability, play with your ability to concentrate and may even lead to depression. A diet rich in junk and processed food items is an long known ally of stress. Certain food items are known to minimize the ill-effects of stress and help you focus at work. Load up on the following items to feel better.

Yogurt

Probably one of the best food items for your health. The health benefits of yogurt is not unknown to the world. It cooling properties soothe the system, aid digestion, promote weight loss, take care of your skin and hair, build stronger bones and also ensure sound mental health. Regular consumption of yogurt is known to kill anxiety.

Vitamin C

The nutrient is known strengthen immunity and also help mitigate stress. It is also known to repair stress-induced cell damage.

Nuts and seeds

These come loaded with a bevy of essential nutrients and elements that keep a check on anxiety and mood swings.

Dark chocolate

This needs no introduction; cocoa present in chocolate has long been linked to inducing the 'happy hormone', thereby alleviating spells of anxiety and depression.