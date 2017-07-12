Improved Sleep Pattern May Help Kids With ADHD: Beware of Foods That May Kill Sleep

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: July 12, 2017 15:10 IST
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine notes positive bedtime routines to facilitate proper sleep which helps keep children fresh, focused and energetic throughout the day. In another study, experts from the Saint Joseph's University in America aimed at understanding the role of bedtime routines and sleep pattern in children. Institution of a regular bedtime routine was seen to be associated with decreased sleep problems and daytime behaviour problems in kids.
While regular bedtime routine may help your child sleep better, tweaking your kid's diet with food items that promote sleep may also help. Some of the most common ingredients may help your kid doze off in peace; however, you must be wary of foods that you include in your child's diet. A host of items can mess with your little ones' sleep; we list down some of those below:
Spicy foods
Spices are hot in nature and tend to raise the body's temperature. In kids, consumption of spicy foods right before bedtime may make them feel restless.
Processed food items
The ratio of processed or packaged food items in your child's diet should naturally be as low as possible. Make sure your child's last meal of the day is not laden with extra oil, spice or fat as it may hamper the digestion, cause bloating and make it difficult to fall asleep.
Sugar
Ever heard of the term 'sugar rush'? That's exactly what is going to happen if you let your kid binge on heavy desserts post dinner and before turning in. Always monitor the portion size of your kid's meals.
Inputs from IANS