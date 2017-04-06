Prostate Cancer Patients May Get Personalised Therapy, Thanks to This Protein

Sparshita Saxena | Updated: April 06, 2017 17:33 IST
Gleason score is used by urologists and pathologists to categorise cancer stages. The score can be taken into account to identify and plan further treatment options. The team collected cancer samples from people suffering from prostate cancer at various stages. Experts looked a certain protein which varied in prostate cancer patients and in normal adult men. It was found that testis-specific Y-like protein (TSPYL5) can be a marker to determine the aggressiveness and the intensity of the disease. Gleason score is measured and rated on a scale between 2 to 10. Experts found presence of the protein in patients with score of 7 and absent in patients with a higher score. This could be indicative of a more aggressive course of prostate cancer progression.Inputs from ANI