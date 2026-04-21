For generations, rice water has been quietly celebrated as a beauty tonic across Asia, long before modern skincare trends took over. This milky liquid, left behind after soaking or boiling rice, contains a unique blend of vitamins, antioxidants and amino acids. When consumed regularly, it works from within to nourish the skin rather than merely masking concerns on the surface. Today, scientific research is beginning to support what traditional practices have long believed. Drinking rice water may offer a gentle yet effective way to enhance skin health, clarity and resilience.

How Drinking Rice Water Improves Skin Health

1. Supports Skin Barrier and Hydration

Rice water contains natural starches and rice-derived ceramides that help strengthen the skin barrier, which is essential for retaining moisture. A study available through the National Institutes of Health reports that rice ceramides significantly reduce transepidermal water loss while improving skin hydration and elasticity. A stronger barrier means the skin is better protected against environmental stressors such as pollution and dryness.





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2. Rich In Antioxidants That Slow Skin Ageing

Rice water is a natural source of antioxidants, including ferulic acid and gamma-oryzanol, compounds known for their ability to neutralise free radicals. According to research published in an NIH-indexed journal, ferulic acid helps reduce oxidative stress that accelerates fine lines and loss of elasticity. By consuming rice water, these antioxidants support the skin from within by limiting cellular damage.

3. Promotes Even Skin Tone And Natural Brightness

Uneven skin tone is often linked to inflammation and excess melanin production. Rice water contains compounds that gently influence pigmentation pathways, helping promote a more uniform complexion. An open-label clinical study published via the NIH found that rice-based ceramides reduced melanin levels while improving overall skin clarity. Drinking rice water regularly may support this gradual brightening effect from the inside out.

4. Calms Inflammation And Sensitive Skin

Inflammation is a common underlying factor in acne, redness and sensitivity. Rice water contains allantoin and anti-inflammatory compounds that help soothe irritated skin tissue. Research indicates these components assist in reducing redness and inflammation markers in the skin. When consumed, rice water may help calm inflammatory responses that reflect externally as breakouts or flushing.

5. Encourages Collagen Support And Skin Repair

Healthy skin relies on collagen to maintain firmness and elasticity. Studies on fermented rice extracts show improved collagen synthesis and reduced collagen breakdown under oxidative stress. According to published biomedical research linked with the NIH, rice-derived antioxidants support fibroblast activity, which plays a crucial role in skin repair.





While rice water offers several skin-supporting benefits, it is important to understand that it may not be suitable for everyone.

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Who Should Avoid Drinking Rice Water?

Pregnant women, as rice water may contribute to low-level arsenic exposure, which is best avoided during pregnancy.

Infants and young children, because their developing bodies are more sensitive to arsenic and excess starch.

People with diabetes or blood sugar issues, since rice water is high in starch and may cause glucose spikes.

Those with digestive sensitivity, including people prone to bloating, gas or stomach discomfort after starchy drinks.

Individuals consuming rice frequently, as adding rice water may increase cumulative arsenic intake.

Anyone considering fermented rice water for drinking, due to the higher risk of bacterial contamination if not prepared and stored correctly.

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With regular use, rice water can help nourish your skin naturally and effectively.