There's a lot that goes into healthy hair. For example, good hygiene, timely haircuts and hair care products. Apart from these, food also contributes in making your hair strong, luscious and healthy. The right kind of food helps in keeping the hair healthy from within. In order to grow your hair and make your hair healthy, you need protein. Just like our body needs protein to function properly, similarly our hair needs protein for nourishment. No matter what your hair quality is, eating adequate protein will keep them strong. So, here we bring you a list of 5 foods to add to your daily diet. These foods will help you get healthy and luscious hair. So, without much ado, let's get started with the list.

Here's A List Of 7 Protein-Rich Food You Must Add To Your Daily Diet:

Spinach

Spinach is one of the most nutrient-dense leafy green vegetables a person can eat. Besides, it is full of nutrients like Vitamin A, vitamin K and vitamin C that helps to protect and maintain the cell membranes of hair follicles.

Chia Seeds

Next up is this nutritional powerhouse that contains plenty of protein and several other essential minerals and antioxidants, resulting in promoting beautiful and luscious hair. You can add them to cereals, puddings, smoothies, salads and more. To know more benefits of chia seeds, click here.

Lentils

No balanced diet is complete without the inclusion of lentils. Lentils are a great source of vegetarian protein, fibre, phosphorus and folic acid. All of these nutrients perform the function of supplying oxygen to the scalp and stimulating hair growth. Protein in lentils is important for hair growth and overall hair health.

Salmon

Most of us know that salmon is jam-packed with high-quality protein and omega-3 fatty acids that help keep our scalp healthy. This provides a good environment for both hair health and growth.

Eggs

Eggs are a great source of protein and biotin, two nutrients that are extremely essential for hair growth. Eating adequate protein is important for hair growth because hair follicles are mostly made of protein.

Now is the time to add these magical ingredients to your daily diet and let us know your experience in the comment section below.