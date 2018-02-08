6 Natural Hair Conditioners For Every Hair Type You Can Make At Home!

Highlights Dry, frizzled and rough hair calls for taking proper care

Using a good conditioner is a priority for people who have rough hair

Conditioning is a process that helps keep your hair hydrated

Egg acts as an effective conditioner and adds shine to your hair.

To make this hair conditioner, you just need to have eggs, olive oil, honey, vinegar and lemon juice by your side. Whisk two-three eggs and add a tablespoon of vinegar and two teaspoons of lemon juice in it. Mix well. Add about one and a half teaspoon of olive oil and one tablespoon of honey. Mix it well in a blender and make a thick paste. Apply the paste on your hair tips and leave it for about 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with water.Egg acts as an effective conditioner and adds shine to your hair. Olive oil is an amazing elixir for making your hair stronger. Honey helps keep your hair hydrated and vinegar is responsible for treating hair loss. So you can use them regularly to make your locks a lot stronger and healthier.

Take one banana, three tablespoons of honey, three tablespoons of milk, three tablespoons of olive oil and an egg. Mix all of these ingredients well and make a paste. Apply the paste on hair and leave it for 15-30 minutes and then wash it off.Banana is one of the best hair conditioners that are beneficial for hair damage and works wonders for people with rough and frizzled hair.Take one tablespoon of coconut oil, one tablespoon honey, one tablespoon lemon juice, two tablespoons of curd and one teaspoon of rose water. Mix all of them well and apply them on your shampooed hair. Leave it for about 10-15 minutes and rinse off with running water.Coconut oil not only helps your hair become smooth and soft, but also helps in making your hair grow longer and thicker. The essential minerals and fatty acids in coconut oil nourish the scalp well.Take two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar along with one tablespoon honey and two cups of water in a bowl. Mix all the ingredients well. Once you have shampooed your hair, pour this solution on your hair tips; avoid exposing it to the scalp. Do not rinse it any further.Adding water is an essential step in order to dilute the vinegar. The acetic acid in ACV helps smoothen your hair.Take a bowl and beat an egg in it. Add about six tablespoons of yogurt and mix the ingredients properly. Massage the mixture onto your hair and keep it covered. Leave it for about 15-30 minutes before you wash it off with normal water.Yogurt comes to you as an easy solution; thanks to its protein content and lactic acid that helps cleanse your scalp.Take one tablespoon lemon juice and at least four tablespoons of aloe vera gel in a bowl and mix them well. Apply it on your shampooed hair and wait for five minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water.Aloe vera is said to stimulate hair growth and bring a shine to them. It helps restore the pH balance of the hair.