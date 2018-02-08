6 Natural Hair Conditioners For Every Hair Type You Can Make At Home!

Egg acts as an effective conditioner and adds shine to your hair.
Banana is one of the best hair conditioners that are beneficial for hair damage
Coconut oil helps your hair become smooth and soft.
The acetic acid in ACV helps smoothen your hair.
Yogurt has lactic acid that helps cleanse your scalp.
You can alter the measurements according to the length of your locks. Try using these hair masks regularly to get the best results.
Aloe vera is said to stimulate hair growth and bring a shine to them