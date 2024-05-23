Mint (pudina) leaves have the power to enhance the taste of anything. Whether you add them to your salads, beverages, curries, or chutneys, they instantly make them taste a lot better. Not only do they add vibrant green colour, but they also impart a delightful aroma. However, these are not the only reasons why you should incorporate them into your meals. This herb boasts numerous medicinal benefits, making it great for our health. From aiding in weight loss and digestion to boosting immunity and improving skin health, it can work wonders for us. If you're seeking a different way to reap the benefits of this herb, consider mint water. Below, we've listed some incredible benefits it offers and how you can prepare it at home.

Also Read: Give Your Chicken Tikka A Tangy Twist With This Mint Chicken Tikka Recipe

Photo Credit: iStock

Mint Water Benefits: Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Drinking Mint Water:

1. Keeps you hydrated

Staying hydrated is an essential part of maintaining good health. If you're tired of sipping plain water but still want hydration, this mint-infused water might be your saviour. The addition of fresh mint leaves gives it a refreshing flavour, making it easier to sip on. Incorporate this water into your summer diet to stay well-hydrated.

2. Good for digestive health

Do you often suffer from digestive issues? If so, mint water may provide some relief. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, mint leaves contain an active compound called menthol, which boosts digestion by stimulating digestive enzymes. This makes it excellent for treating stomach issues such as bloating, gas, and acid reflux.

3. Aids in weight loss

Mint water is also beneficial for those trying to lose weight. Since mint helps stimulate digestive enzymes, it aids in better absorption of nutrients from foods, thus promoting better metabolism. When you have a fast metabolism, you naturally tend to lose weight. If you've been struggling to shed those extra kilos, maybe it's time you give mint water a try.

4. Helps boost immunity

Another benefit of drinking mint water is that it can strengthen your immunity. Mint is known to have anti-inflammatory properties, making it great for achieving this. The fact that it also helps in the absorption of nutrients from food further helps boost immunity. Adding mint water to your diet can help keep you fit and fight against several illnesses.

5. Good for skin health

Mint water can be beneficial for your skin health as well. Whether you wish to hydrate your skin or tighten your pores, mint water might be your solution to these problems. According to macrobiotic nutritionist Shilpa Arora, mint is rich in antioxidants, making it great for treating several skin-related issues.

Also Read: Spice Up Your Snack Time With This Delicious Tomato-Mint Chutney Recipe

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Mint Water At Home

To make mint water, add fresh mint leaves to a glass of water. You can even add them to a jug if you wish to make a larger quantity. Next, squeeze some lemon juice into it and give it a nice mix. Allow this water to sit for a few hours, or preferably overnight. Drink this infused water first thing in the morning. You can even transfer it to a bottle and carry it to work or elsewhere. Optional: If you want a hint of sweetness in your mint water, don't hesitate to add a drizzle of honey.





Making mint water at home is fairly simple. Sip on this magic elixir every morning and experience the wonderful benefits it has to offer for your health.