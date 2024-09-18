Our diet plays a key role in determining the health of our hair. If you are experiencing premature greying of hair, excessive hair fall due to weakening of hair roots or a receding hairline, then there is a big chance that your diet lacks biotin, magnesium, copper and zinc. Consuming foods rich in these essential nutrients can improve your hair health. In a recent Instagram video, nutritionist Rachna Mohan shared a simple and delicious Indian recipe for boosting hair health. This is a yummy ragi dosa paired with a chana-coconut chutney.





The four main ingredients used in this recipe that are excellent for hair health are ragi (used in the dosa) and chickpeas, yogurt and coconut (used in the chutney).

Here Is How These 4 Foods Boost Hair Health:

1. Ragi

Packed with essential nutrients like iron, calcium, and amino acids, ragi helps improve blood circulation to the scalp, promoting hair growth and reducing hair fall.

2. Chickpeas

High in protein and zinc, chickpeas nourish hair follicles and support stronger, healthier hair.

3. Yogurt

Full of probiotics and protein, yoghurt promotes scalp health, reducing dandruff and inflammation that can cause hair fall.

4. Coconut

Rich in healthy fats and vitamins, coconut strengthens hair strands, preventing breakage and providing moisture.





Desi ghee used for cooking this recipe is healthy for heart, brain and joints, the nutritionist adds in the video. Together, these ingredients provide the necessary nutrients to combat hair fall by nourishing the scalp, improving hair strength, and promoting healthy growth. Want to learn how to make this recipe? Read on!

Recipe: Ragi Dosa With Chana-Coconut Chutney For Healthy Hair

Begin by preparing the ragi dosa batter (click here for a detailed recipe) and spread it on a greased pan like mini uttapams. Add a little desi ghee and some delicious podi powder. Podi powder adds a delicious kick to this recipe. Now add finely chopped onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and grated carrots. Add a little grated cheese and press the toppings on the mini dosas. Let it cook well from both sides. Your ragi dosa with veggies is ready.

For Chutney:

Take a blender and add roasted chana, green chillies, ginger, coconut pieces and hung yoghurt. Blend it all well to form the chutney. Prepare a tadka with mustard seeds and curry leaves. Add the tadka to the chutney and mix well. The nutritious chutney is ready. Pair it with the ragi dosas and enjoy!





Incorporate these healthy ingredients and recipe into your diet for healthy hair. For nutrient-rich foods for the skin, click here.