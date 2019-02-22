Got A Case Of Dandruff And Itchy Scalp? All You Need Is Ginger To Control It!

Highlights Ginger has anti-mcrobial properties

Ginger, or adrak, is one spice that all Indians, or rather Asians, are very well aware of. The flavour-enhancing root spice is added to a number of curries, drinks and even sweets. The warm and zingy-tasting ginger is a part of a number of our home remedies for digestive troubles, as well as for cold and cough. The active compound in ginger, gingerol has analgesic (pain-relieving), sedative (sleep-inducing), antipyretic (anti-fever) and antibacterial properties. This makes ginger a good remedy for a whole range of problems. Ginger is also good for fighting inflammation in the body, due to the presence of antioxidant zingerone in it. This is why ginger is able to boost immunity and enhance skin quality as well. But, did you know that you can even fight scalp infections and dandruff using ginger?





Ginger is indeed a great beauty ingredient as well. Ginger juice can be added to face and hair masks to fight skin and scalp infections, due to its anti-bacterial or anti-microbial abilities. Ginger juice can restore health to your scalp and may even help in dealing with itchy scalp and dandruff. Some people even use ginger juice to control hair fall, as dandruff is considered a leading cause for hair fall. However, the role of ginger is preventing hair fall has only been proven by anecdotal evidence. It can most certainly help you dealing with dandruff. Here's how to use it to regain a healthy and happy skin on your scalp.

Ginger for dandruff: It has antimicrobial properties

Ginger Hair Mask For Dandruff And Itchy Scalp

How to make ginger hair mask for dandruff and itchy scalp:

1. Take a fresh ginger root and slice it into pieces using a sharp knife or grate it.





2. Add sliced or grated ginger to some water and set it boil on a low flame. Slowly the colour of the water will start to change and after a few minutes it will turn slightly muddy or translucent yellow.





3. Take the water off the flame and filter it out using a fine sieve.





4. Press the residual ginger collected over the sieve to drain out the maximum juice into the container.





5. Allow the water to cool down. You can either pour this juice into a tiny spray bottle and spray it onto your scalp directly or mix it with an oil carrier and then apply the oil to your scalp.





Allow the mask to sit on your scalp for half an hour and then rinse it off with a gentle anti-dandruff shampoo. You can treat your scalp to the ginger juice or ginger juice mixture about once a week, in order to deal with dandruff and itchy scalp. The latter is the indication of bacterial growth and you may have it checked by a dermatologist before trying to treat it yourself. Besides this hair mask, regular oiling and massage is also important to treat dandruff.





