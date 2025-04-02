It is just the beginning of summer, and it already feels unbearably hot. With heatwaves predicted in the coming weeks, stepping out into the sun might feel like an extreme sport. Of course, wearing sunscreen is essential, but reapplying it every two hours is not always practical. Before you know it, you return home red as a tomato, wondering what to do next. The good news is that your kitchen pantry holds everything you need to treat sunburn naturally. Instead of spending money on expensive gels, try these six kitchen staples to cool your skin and speed up recovery.





Also Read: How to Reduce Body Heat: 8 Super Effective Tips

Photo: Pexels



Here Are 6 Pantry Staples That Can Soothe Sunburn:

1. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is not just for breakfast—it can also help relieve sunburn. Rich in anti-inflammatory properties, oats soothe irritation and reduce redness. Blend a cup of oats into a fine powder, mix it into cool bathwater, and soak for 15 minutes. You will feel instant relief.

2. Yoghurt

That container of plain yoghurt in your fridge? It can be a game-changer for sunburn relief. Yoghurt contains probiotics and lactic acid that help repair damaged skin while providing a cooling effect. Apply it directly to the burn, leave it on for 15 minutes, and then rinse with cold water. You will notice the difference soon.

3. Honey

Sweet and sticky, honey is often called nature's healing balm. It has antibacterial and moisturising properties that help skin recover more quickly. Simply apply a thin layer to the affected area, let it sit for 20 minutes, and rinse off. It may feel sticky, but the benefits are worth it.

4. Tea Bags

Tea bags are not just for making a comforting brew. Black or green tea bags contain tannins that reduce inflammation and help restore the skin's balance. Steep a few bags in cool water, then press them gently onto the sunburn. You can also use a soft cloth to dab the liquid onto your skin. This simple remedy provides quick and effective relief.

5. Coconut Oil

As the initial redness subsides, your skin may start to peel. Coconut oil can help by deeply moisturising the skin and preventing itchiness. Apply it only after your skin has cooled down, as using it on fresh burns can trap heat. Regular application will leave your skin soft and hydrated.

6. Apple Cider Vinegar

Although it might sound harsh, diluted apple cider vinegar can actually soothe sunburn. It helps balance the skin's pH levels and promotes healing. Mix equal parts vinegar and water, then dab it on with a cotton ball or add it to your bath. Be cautious not to overuse it, as it can dry out the skin.





Also Read: Summer Special: Beat The Heat With These 5 Stomach Cooling Foods





Do you have any other go-to kitchen remedies for sunburn? Share them in the comments below!