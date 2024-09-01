The next time you are sipping a hot cup of green tea in the morning, resist the urge to throw off the tea bags. Why, you ask? Well, as it turns out, green tea bags can be repurposed in and around the kitchen! Most of us simply throw them off but these little packets of joy have a lot of potential in them. Not only are they beneficial for health but also have nutrients and properties that make them an excellent alternative to chemicals-laden products. If you are a fan of maintaining an eco-friendly kitchen, then this article is for you! Read on to learn 5 genius ways to reuse green tea bags in and around the house.





Photo Credit: Pexels



Here Are 5 Interesting Ways To Use Used Green Tea Bags

1. Powerhouse For Plants

Do you feel like water and manure are not enough for your plants? Then use your used green tea bags to give them some extra love. Used green tea bags are packed with nutrients that can boost your soil. Just cut the green tea bag and bury the leaves directly in your garden or toss them in your compost pile. These leaves help retain moisture, and improve soil structure, and a dash of nitrogen that your plants would absolutely love! It's like giving your plants a daily shot of espresso, without the taste. So, the next time you finish your tea, think twice before tossing that tea bag.

2. Keep Your Fridge And Shoes Smell-Free

Is your refrigerator reeking a bit “ripe?” Are your shoes smelling a little funky? Then use your leftover green tea bags to eliminate unwanted odours. Just dry the green tea bags and put them in your fridge and shoes. Green tea is a master when it comes to absorbing funky smells and will leave everything smelling fresh and fabulous.

3. Give Your Skin Some Natural Care

If you spend a fortune on skincare products, then it's time to change your habits! Green tea bags are here to save the day. These little wonders are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce puffiness on your face and brighten up your skin. All you have to do is chill the used tea bags in the fridge and then place them over your eyes and face. It is like a natural, de-puffing eye treatment. Or, you can steep them again, let the tea cool and use it as a facial toner. It is like a mini-spa treatment but without over-the-top expenditure.

4. Swap Chemical-Cleaners For A Natural One

Forget chemicals-packed house cleaners. Your leftover used green tea bags can make your home sparkle and shine naturally. All you have to do is take 6-7 green tea bags and re-steep them in hot water. Once the leaves release their flavours, let the water cool down. With this water, you can wipe down wooden furniture, glass, or even mirrors. The tannins present in green tea can help remove dirt and grime and leave your home essentials looking gorgeous and shiny. Plus, your house will smell fresh and earthy after the cleaning, so win-win!

5. Treat Skin Irritations Naturally

Did you get a sunburn or a nasty bug bite? Then green tea bags can come to your rescue. Thanks to their anti-inflammatory properties, used green tea bags can provide instant relief from minor skin irritations. After you finish your green tea, let the bag cool down and then put it in your fridge to chill. Then gently press the cold tea bags onto the affected area. It is a quick and easy way to reduce redness, swelling and mild itching on your skin. So, the next time you have a bug bite, you know what to do!





Can you think of any other way to reuse green tea bags? Let us know in the comments below!