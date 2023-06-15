Do you often find yourself staring at the mirror and wondering about those black bags under your eyes? Dark circles can be a real deal breaker, and if you have those patches, then you know how big an impact they can have from a vanity perspective. What do you do then? Splurge on expensive concealers, colour correctors, and under-eye creams to look perfect. Unfortunately, we fail to realize that cosmetics have a temporary effect on us. Instead, it's our diet that can help tone down the discolouration. So, instead of spending a fortune on eye cosmetics, we all must try to nourish ourselves with good food to protect the soft and delicate skin under the eyes.

In this article, we will take you through some essential nutrients and how they can help you get rid of those dark circles. The best part is, you don't need to go far to look for these nutrients. In fact, you may already be consuming them unknowingly in your daily diet. All you need to do is take note of these nutrient-rich ingredients and consume them wisely and effectively. Read on.

What Are the Common Causes of Dark Circles?

If you believe that watching late-night shows has led to those dark circles, then think again. While we don't deny that stress has a lot to do with your skin health, the biggest culprit here is your diet. The lack of nutrients leads to several types of allergies and reactions in the skin, resulting in dark circles. This phenomenon calls for a permanent solution, and trust us, a healthy diet is the only plausible option to go for.

A healthy diet will not only help you get a good night's sleep and lower stress levels but will also counterbalance the lost nutrients, making you naturally glow.

5 Essential Nutrients To Get Rid Of Dark Circles:

1. Vitamin A:

Vitamin A is considered an anti-ageing vitamin that helps strengthen your skin's elasticity. This further helps your skin fight against wrinkles, dark circles, and various skin allergies.

Which foods are enriched with vitamin A?

Red, yellow, and green bell peppers, mangoes, papaya, spinach, and other colourful fruits and vegetables are considered the best sources of vitamin A. Click here for some interesting ways to include more vitamin A in your diet.

2. Vitamin C:

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps boost collagen production in the skin, which further strengthens blood vessels. This also improves the circulation of blood and oxygen in the cells, helping your skin glow naturally.

Which foods are enriched with vitamin C?

Some of the most common sources of vitamin C are lemons, oranges, amla, and berries to name a few. We bring you some fun ways to include more vitamin C in your diet. Click here for details:

3. Vitamin E:

Vitamin E is an excellent nutrient to fight redness, wrinkles, and puffiness under the eyes. It is also loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent any kind of oxidative stress, leading to dark circles.

Which foods are enriched with vitamin E?

Nuts and seeds are considered the most potent sources of vitamin E. From almonds and walnuts to chia seeds, flax seeds, and more, you can consider including these healthy ingredients in your everyday diet to enjoy overall nourishment. Click here for the best ways to include vitamin E-enriched foods in your diet.

4. Vitamin K:

Vitamin K is considered a potent source of antioxidants that help stimulate tissue renewal. Besides, it is also known to reduce pigment, lightening dark patches, age spots, and more.

Which foods are enriched with vitamin K?

Leafy greens like spinach, coriander leaves, mint leaves, lettuce, etc., are considered the best sources of vitamin K. You can have them in the form of salad, smoothie, sabzi, or chutney to make the most of the nutrients. Click here for some more food options containing vitamin K.

5. Iron:

One of the major causes of dark circles is anaemia. It happens when your body lacks iron and produces less haemoglobin. These factors further slow down the supply of oxygen to the cells, affecting the soft skin under the eyes. This inevitably means you need to load up on iron to get rid of dark circles.

Which foods are enriched with iron?

Some of the best sources of iron are dal, jaggery, and vegetables like beetroot, spinach, methi leaves, and more. Click here for some effective ways to include more iron in your daily diet.

Now that you have an idea about the nutrients to include in your diet for under-eye care, plan and pick your meals wisely to enjoy glowing and clear skin.