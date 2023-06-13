You must know that you cannot get healthy and glowing skin overnight. You have to take care of your skin consistently over a long period in order to enhance it from the inside and outside. This includes making certain changes in your diet. Along with organic fruits, leafy veggies and fresh juices, there are also other foods that are great for your skin. One such food category is seeds. Yes, you read that right! These small ingredients are actually powerhouses of nutrients and benefits. Some of them can especially benefit your skin and hair. Find out more below.

Here Are 5 Types Of Seeds That Can Boost Your Skin Health:

1. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds contain squalene and Vitamin E, which can help protect your skin from sun damage. These seeds are also a great source of zinc, which can help prevent breakouts and promote collagen production. The essential fatty acids in pumpkin seeds can make your skin look supple and radiant. These seeds have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that also boost the long-term health of your skin as well as your hair.

2. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are rich in antioxidants. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Chia seeds are known to have a cooling effect. They contain omega-3 fatty acids, which can help combat skin inflammation and irritation. The antioxidants in chia seeds can help protect your skin from free radical damage while also preventing wrinkles and fine lines. Apart from consumption, they can also be applied externally (in the form of face masks or other such beauty solutions) to moisturise and/or exfoliate your skin. Chia seeds have a range of other health benefits, including improved digestion and cholesterol levels, which makes them an ideal addition to most diets.

3. Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds can work wonders for your skin as they are packed with vitamin E, selenium as well as zinc. Fatty acids like linolenic, oleic and palmitic acids are found in sunflower seeds, which can boost collagen production. So if you want to improve skin elasticity and get that youthful look, add sunflower seeds to your diet. Their antioxidant properties are also necessary to get healthy and glowing skin.

4. Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds contain zinc, an important mineral for skin care

Sesame seeds also contain a significant amount of zinc. They are known to have anti-ageing properties. They are said to reduce the redness of the skin and soothe inflammation too. They can also prevent your skin from drying and be applied externally. Rich in antioxidants as well as essential fatty acids, sesame seeds are great for your hair too.

5. Flax Seeds

As mentioned earlier, certain fatty acids are essential to enhance your skin health in the short run as well as the long run. Flax seeds also contain these healthy fats. Consuming these seeds is said to promote hormonal balance, which may help reduce acne too. These nutritious seeds contain selenium, zinc and a range of other minerals that can benefit your skin and your body.





Tips To Consume These Healthy Seeds:

You can make wholesome crackers with some of these seeds. Photo Credit: Pexels

1. Pumpkin Seeds: The easiest way to consume pumpkin seeds is to roast them in ghee/ oil along with seasonings of your choice.





2. Chia seeds: These seeds can be added to a number of drinks, ranging from coconut water to fruit smoothies. They are typically soaked beforehand.





3. Sunflower Seeds: You can sprinkle shelled sunflower seeds on top of your veg or non-veg salads to give them an extra crunch.





4. Flax Seeds: Grind flax seeds and mix them with your bowl of yoghurt.





5. Sesame seeds: Use them to make nutritious crackers with honey/ jaggery in place of refined sugar.





There's also a way to incorporate most of these seeds into a single snack. A healthy recipe was recently shared by an expert. Check out the video here.

