During summer, few things bring more joy than indulging in sweet, juicy mangoes. We adore them so much that many of us buy them in bulk and dedicate an entire fridge shelf to them. While enjoying them, our attention is naturally on the succulent pulp, and we often discard the seeds (gutli) without a second thought. After all, what possible use could they have? However, that is not entirely accurate. Mango seeds offer several health benefits and could significantly boost your well-being. From aiding weight management to supporting heart health, here are five surprising benefits of mango seeds. We have also included a few easy ways to add them to your daily diet - do read on until the end.

Also Read: Looking For Another Mango Recipe? Make Dry Mango Kuzhambu In 30 Minutes

Are Mango Seeds Good For Health? Here Are 5 Benefits Backed By Research:

1. Aid In Weight Loss

If you are trying to lose weight, mango seeds may help support your efforts. According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), African mango seed extract has been shown to promote weight loss and improve overall health. Mango seed powder is also believed to help boost metabolism, which is essential for burning calories efficiently. This makes it a useful addition to natural remedies for weight loss.

Photo Credit: iStock



2. Help Manage Blood Sugar

Mango seeds may also support healthy blood sugar levels. A study conducted by The Professional Medical Journal revealed that mango seed extract reduced blood sugar levels in diabetic rats. The extract appeared to increase insulin levels and lower HbA1c levels, which indicate long-term blood sugar control. These findings suggest that mango seed extract could support diabetes management naturally.

3. Beneficial For Skin Health

Mango seeds can contribute to healthy, glowing skin. According to a study published by the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI), consumption of mango seed powder had a significant effect on lysozyme activity in the skin mucus. For context, lysozyme is an enzyme that provides a defence against bacterial infections. Including mango seed powder in your diet may help protect your skin and promote a clearer, healthier appearance.

4. Promote Hair Growth

In addition to skincare benefits, mango seeds also support healthy hair growth. Research from the NIH highlights that mango seed oil is rich in fatty acids and vitamin E, both of which are essential for strong, nourished hair. The oil can be applied directly to the scalp or mixed into a paste or hair mask. Regular use may strengthen hair roots, reduce hair fall, and enhance shine.

5. Support Heart Health

Mango seeds contain high levels of antioxidants and dietary fibre, both of which are beneficial for cardiovascular health. A study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry confirmed that mango seed extract exhibits strong antioxidant properties. These compounds help reduce cholesterol levels and protect the body from heart disease. Adding mango seeds to your diet could be a simple way to support your heart naturally.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Use Mango Seeds In Your Diet

There are several easy and creative ways to add mango seeds to your daily routine. You can dry and grind the seeds to make a fine powder, which can be added to smoothies, yoghurt bowls, or cereal. Another option is to steep dried mango seeds in hot water to make a soothing herbal tea. Additionally, the powdered seeds can be used to prepare a refreshing mukhwas (mouth freshener). Want an easy recipe for it? Click here.

Also Read: Do The Mangoes You Eat Contain Carbide? 4 Easy Tips To Find Out





So, the next time you enjoy mangoes, do not toss the seeds into the bin. Use them wisely and take advantage of these lesser-known benefits of mango seeds.