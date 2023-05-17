Coconut water is one of the best naturally available health drinks one can choose. This cooling drink is filled with nutrients that can boost many of our bodily functions. It keeps us refreshed and energised better than any carbonated or high-sugar beverages. Coconut water is known to promote digestive health and help fight against acidity, bloating and related issues. It is also a heart-friendly drink. But did you know that it can also boost the health as well as the look of your skin and hair? So before you try any complex concoctions or expensive juices, you might want to simply opt for good old coconut water. Find out more below.

Here Are 5 Benefits Of Coconut Water For Your Skin And Hair:

1. Hydrates your skin

Dehydration can have an adverse effect on your skin and can compromise its appearance as well as health. It is thus necessary to drink fluids that keep you well hydrated and avoid dry/ itchy skin or fine lines. Coconut water is one of the best choices you can opt for. Not only does it have a cooling effect, but it also replenishes electrolytes such as sodium, potassium and magnesium.

2. Can boost collagen production

Coconut water can make your skin supple. Photo Credit: Unsplash

According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, coconut water "promotes circulation and radiant skin, due to the vitamin C content which has a slew of antioxidant properties and naturally stimulates collagen synthesis." Thus, coconut water can improve the elasticity of your skin and make it more supple.

3. May combat ageing

Coconut water contains a compound called cytokinins, which is said to have anti-ageing properties. So if you want that youthful glow, you better start consuming this drink more regularly.

4. Can help fight acne

Pimples, acne and other skin problems can be caused as a result of toxins in the body. Being a natural detox drink, coconut water helps cleanse your body of harmful elements. This benefits not only your skin in the long term but also your overall health. Additionally, coconut water has antibacterial and antiviral properties, allowing it to boost your immunity and provide protection from free radical damage.

5. Enhances hair health

The potassium present in coconut water can help you fight against hair fall. It contains antioxidants, lauric acid, B vitamins and magnesium, which nourish your hair from the inside. It may also strengthen your follicles. Apart from consuming coconut water, applying it to your hair can have many benefits. It moistures your scalp and helps combat dandruff and dryness. It can also give your hair a natural shine.

How To Consume Coconut Water For Glowing Skin?

Coconut water can be consumed plain or mixed with selected other ingredients. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The best thing about coconut water is that it is delicious by itself. You don't necessarily have to add anything to it to enjoy it. But that doesn't mean you cannot. A good idea is to soak some sabja (basil) seeds and add them to your coconut water before drinking. These nutritious seeds also have cooling and antioxidant properties that would make the combination even healthier. Many people also enjoy coconut water with a little lemon, honey and/or mint leaves (Recipe here). This can benefit your skin, especially given the vitamin C content of lemons. Nutritionist Manpreet Kalra recommends adding Gondh Katira (Tragacanth Gum) to coconut water. According to her, this ingredient "contains mucilage, which is a water-soluble fibre that soothes and hydrates skin." For more expert-approved concoctions that can boost skin health, click here

Coconut is nothing short of a miracle, as every part of it has uses and benefits. Apart from its water, coconut oil, coconut milk and coconut flesh are also full of health benefits. This also includes what we call "malai" or "coconut meat." Find out more here.





