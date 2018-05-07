Urad Dal For Skin: 5 Amazing Home Remedies To Fight Skin Problems

Almost all of us wish to have a clear and glowing skin. To achieve the same, it is of utmost importance to take care of the skin in the best possible manner. However, that does not mean that you'd have to spend extra bucks on beauty treatments. You can now get a radiant skin and fight skin problems at the same time using a very basic kitchen ingredient- urad dal. Urad dal is also known as black gram or black lentils. It packs a host of health benefits that can help in improving the skin's texture. It can do wonders for your skin as it is packed with minerals that make your skin look soft and supple. You can reap the benefits of urad dal in the comforts of your home by using these home remedies. Read on to know more about them.
Highlights
- You can now get a radiant skin with urad dal
- Urad dal help in improving the skin's texture
- It is packed with minerals that make your skin look soft and supple
Here are some ways to include urad dal in your beauty regime.
1. Exfoliates Your Skin
Urad dal can be a very effective scrub in removing dirt, stains and dead skin cells from the skin.
How To Use:
- Soak half a cup of urad dal overnight and grind it to paste in the morning.
- Add 2 tbsp. of milk and 2 tbsp. of ghee or melted butter to the paste and mix them well.
- Apply the paste on your face and leave it for 30 minutes.
- Wash it off with lukewarm water.
- Follow this routine three times a week to remove dead skin cells.
Urad dal can be a very effective scrub in removing dirt
Urad dal has natural antiseptic properties that help kill acne causing bacteria. It removes the excess oil from the skin and clears the pores, which helps in treating acne problems.
2. Treats Acne
How To Use:
- Soak half a cup of urad dal overnight and make a paste of it in the morning
- Add 2 tbsp. of rose water and 1 tbsp. of glycerin to the paste.
- Add 2 tbsp. of almond oil to the mixture and make a smooth paste.
- Apply the paste on your face and let it dry for 15-20 minutes.
- Wash it with cold water.
- Apply this every alternate day to see the difference.
Urad dal has natural antiseptic properties that help kill acne causing bacteria
3. Promotes A Healthy Glow
If you have a dull or uneven skin tone, this urad dal paste can be quite beneficial for you. Urad dal contains several nutrients that help maintain the health of your skin. It has natural bleaching properties that can make your skin tone even.
How To Use:
- Soak 1/4th cup of urad dal and 8-9 almonds overnight.
- Grind them into a thick paste in the morning.
- Apply the paste on your face and let it set for 20 minutes.
- Wash off your face with cold water.
- Follow this routine thrice a week for better results.
Urad dal contains several nutrients that help maintain the health of your skin
4. Removes Tan And Heals Sunburn
Urad dal has cooling effect on skin which helps in healing sunburns.
How To Use:
- Soak 1/4th cup of urad dal overnight and make a paste of it in the morning.
- Add 3 tbsp. of yogurt in the paste and mix it well.
- Apply the pack on the face and the area affected by the sun.
- Leave it to dry for 15 minutes.
- Rinse it off with cold water.
- Follow this routine every alternative day to see the results.
Urad dal has cooling effect on skin which helps in healing sunburns.
5. Reduces Skin Spots
Urad dal is very effective in reducing age spots and acne scars due to its antibacterial properties. It also helps in skin regeneration and is an amazing remedy to maintain a youthful skin.
How To Use:
- Soak 1/4th cup of urad dal overnight and grind it to paste in the morning.
- Add half a tbsp. of rice powder to the paste.
- Then add lime juice to make a smooth paste.
- Apply it on your face and rinse it off after 15 minutes.
- Follow the routine twice a week for a blemish-free skin.
Urad dal is very effective in reducing age spots and acne scars
These are few simple amazing urad dal home remedies to fight skin problems and get a soft, glowing and spotless skin. Make the most of them and get going!\