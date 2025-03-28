Our skin reflects what we eat, and nourishing it from within is just as important as external skincare. With summer here, rising temperatures and pollution can take a toll on our skin, leading to dullness, dehydration, and breakouts. While sunscreens and serums help, a simple yet effective way to maintain healthy skin is through diet. Hydrating and antioxidant-rich foods can work wonders, promoting a natural, healthy glow. If you are looking for a fun way to achieve that summer glow, try this expert-recommended spinach-orange salad recipe. This vibrant, nutrient-packed dish does not just taste good but is also loaded with skin-loving nutrients.





What Makes Spinach-Orange Salad A Must-Have?

This quick and easy salad recipe stands out for its simple yet highly nutritious ingredients. Here is how they benefit your skin:

1. Spinach – Blanched spinach, one of the star ingredients, is packed with iron, improves blood circulation, and helps prevent hair fall.

2. Oranges – Juicy oranges are rich in vitamin C, which enhances iron absorption. They can also help reduce dark spots and brighten the skin.

3. Almonds and Sunflower Seeds – Both almonds and sunflower seeds contain healthy fats like Omega-3, which are essential for deep skin nourishment and maintaining a clear complexion.

4. Lemon Juice and Apple Cider Vinegar – These ingredients help detoxify the skin and improve digestion. A healthy digestive system is key to clear, smooth, and elastic skin.

Can You Prepare Spinach-Orange Salad In Advance?

While you can prep the ingredients beforehand, it is best to avoid making and storing the salad too early. The combination of lemon juice and oranges can cause the salad to turn bitter or sour over time. Instead, prepare the ingredients the night before and assemble the salad when you are ready to eat. This way, the salad retains its crunch, freshness, and delicious flavour while supporting your skin health.





How To Make Spinach-Orange Salad For Glowing Skin

This spinach-orange salad is quick to prepare, requiring only a few pantry staples and a few minutes of your time. Nutritionist Leema Mahajan shares this easy recipe on Instagram.

1. Prepare the Spinach

Take one cup of spinach, wash it well, and blanch it.

Transfer it to a bowl of cold water with some ice.

After a few seconds, remove and place it on a plate.

2. Prepare the Oranges and Nuts

Peel and cut one medium-sized orange into bite-sized pieces, removing the seeds.

Roast almonds and sunflower seeds, then chop them into small pieces.

3. Make the Dressing

Mix together one tablespoon of honey, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, peri-peri seasoning, jeera masala, salt, and chaat masala.

Set aside.

4. Assemble the Salad

In a bowl, combine the chopped oranges, blanched spinach, roasted nuts, and dressing.

Toss well and enjoy fresh!

Watch the full video below:

What do you do to keep your skin healthy? Share your tips in the comments below.