We understand how challenging it is to lose those extra kilos. We are in a constant struggle to find the right kind of food and maintain a healthy eating pattern. It is why we are always looking for recipes that are healthy and hearty! Salads are the go-to food for weight loss - they are low in calories and known to facilitate weight loss. Another great thing you can do for your weight loss journey is adding eggs to your salads! This superfood is the best bio-available source of protein, they help to build our muscle and make us feel full, preventing us from having hunger pangs. We have found some delicious egg salads that will aid your weight loss journey.





Here Are 5 Low Cal Egg Salads For Weight Loss:

1.Egg Tomato Salad

Tomatoes and eggs, both come with a non-complicated, fuss-free reputation. It hardly takes minutes to boil eggs, and tomatoes can be tucked in raw. This salad never feels plain or boring, thanks to the pungent flavours of tomato and garlic.





Click here for the full recipe of Egg Tomato Salad.

This salad has egg toppings.

2.Green Bean Salad With Eggs

The two prime ingredients used in this salad are green beans and eggs. What makes this salad different is that its dressing is not at all fattening. The recipe uses olive oil, which is known to be a much healthier alternative than other oils and fat-laden dressings like mayonnaise.





Click here for the full recipe of Green Bean Salad With Eggs.

3.Breakfast Salad

This salad has the nutrients of egg making it a good way to start the morning. This salad has chicken sausages, eggs, lettuce, capsicum and tomatoes. Garnish with a honey mustard dressing and breakfast is ready!





Click here for the full recipe for Breakfast Salad.

The frisee salad has poached eggs.

4.Warm Frisee Salad

Salads are usually cold, but this salad will make you a fan of warm salads. This salad uses scallions, shitake mushrooms, frisee combined with a mild dressing. Most salads use boiled eggs but this salad uses delicious poached eggs.





Click here for the full recipe of Warm Frisee Salad.

5.Egg Chaat Salad

Chaat lovers will rejoice with this healthy egg salad. Egg chaat combines the healthiness of boiled eggs with irresistible chaat pata flavours. Mix boiled eggs with sweet and sour chutney and top it with spring onions and boondi!





Click here for the full recipe of Egg Chaat Salad.





