Are you tired of applying all kinds of creams and cleansers, but nothing improves your dull skin? If so, you may want to focus on nourishing your skin from within. How? By consuming nutrient-rich foods packed with antioxidants. These foods are not only beneficial for overall health but also help promote naturally glowing, soft, and healthy skin. In a recent Instagram video, wellness expert and beauty author Vasudha Rai shared a 'Goddess Glow Juice' recipe. It is easy to prepare and requires only a handful of ingredients. Here is how to make it.

What All Goes Inside The Goddess Glow Juice | Ingredients In The Goddess Glow Juice

This juice contains five powerful ingredients-beetroot, carrot, amla (Indian gooseberry), turmeric, and ginger. Here is how each of them benefits your skin:

Beetroot

Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, beetroot enhances natural skin radiance. Its anti-inflammatory properties help reduce breakouts and soothe irritated skin.

Carrots

Carrots are a great source of vitamin A (retinol), a popular ingredient in skincare products. Retinol supports skin cell production, unclogs pores, exfoliates the skin, and stimulates collagen production.

Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

Amla is packed with vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect against free radical damage. It also slows down the ageing process and supports collagen production for firm, youthful skin.

Turmeric

The main active compound in turmeric, curcumin, fights oxidative stress and helps delay visible signs of ageing. It has antibacterial and antiseptic properties that assist in keeping acne and pimples under control.

Ginger

Ginger has potent anti-inflammatory properties, making it excellent for slowing down skin ageing. It is also rich in antioxidants that contribute to a healthy, glowing complexion.





Goddess Glow Juice Recipe | How To Make The Goddess Glow Juice For Healthy Skin:

As shared by Vasudha Rai, to make this juice, you need:

2-3 beetroots (depending on size)

6-8 carrots (depending on size)

5 amla berries

A small piece of raw turmeric

A small piece of ginger

The expert explains, "All swished into a cold-pressed juicer and consumed fresh. If you do not have a juicer, just blend everything in a mixie and strain. I use the leftover pulp to enrich the soil in my garden."





Also Read:Eat Dark Chocolate, Get Glowing Skin? 5 Amazing Skin Benefits You Didn't Know





If you enjoyed this recipe, you may also like this beetroot raita recipe for healthy skin, shared by actor and nutritionist Bhagyashree.