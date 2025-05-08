Have you been spotting saggy skin and those annoying fine lines more often than usual? Spent way too much money on anti-ageing creams and serums only to see zero difference? Same here. We all want glowing, youthful skin, and anything that gets in the way feels frustrating. What many of us forget is that skincare is not just about what you apply; it is also deeply linked to what you eat. Making small, smarter changes to your diet can seriously slow down ageing and help your skin look healthier and more radiant.





Feeling confused about where to begin? Do not stress. We have got this sorted for you. Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani is pointing out a few super common food-related mistakes that might be speeding up your skin ageing. Along with that, she is sharing some simple diet swaps that could help reduce wrinkles and support better skin.





Image Credit: iStock

Diet Tips For Healthy, Glowing Skin: Here Are 5 Skin-Ageing Mistakes To Steer Clear Of:

1. Not eating enough collagen

Collagen keeps your skin firm and strong. Sakshi Lalwani mentions that once you cross 25, your body starts making less of it, which leads to looser, wrinkled skin. That is why eating collagen-boosting foods is important if you want to keep your skin firm and bouncy.

Add these collagen-friendly foods to your plate:

Bone broth

Chicken

Fish

Citrus fruits

Foods rich in Vitamin C

2. Drinking water but skipping electrolytes

Hydration is great for your skin, no doubt. But are you doing it right? According to the expert, your body also needs electrolytes. They help keep sodium and potassium levels in check, add moisture to your skin, and stop it from drying out. Plus, electrolytes manage fluid levels in skin cells and flush out excess toxins.

Electrolyte-packed foods to include:

Cucumber

Watermelon

Coconut water

Leafy greens

3. Ignoring Ellagic Acid-Rich Foods

Ellagic acid is a plant-based antioxidant that supports the skin's melatonin levels. Melatonin plays a role in skin tone and evenness. Sakshi Lalwani shares that a lack of ellagic acid can throw off this balance, leading to a dull complexion.

Eat more of these for your melanin game:

Cherries

Grapes

Nuts

4. Missing out on antioxidants

If your diet is low in antioxidants, your body could build up more toxins. That leads to inflammation and messes with how oxygen and blood circulate in your skin. The result? The expert says that your skin gets stressed, and those early wrinkles might show up faster.

Your antioxidant-rich shopping list:

Berries

Leafy greens

Almonds

5. Overloading on sugar

We hear you, sweet cravings are hard to ignore. But too much sugar can affect collagen in your body. Sugar molecules latch onto collagen and make it stiff and less stretchy. According to Sakshi Lalwani, this can show up on your skin as early ageing signs and wrinkles.





Try these skin-friendly sugar swaps:

Fresh fruits

Monk fruit

Dates

Honey

Coconut sugar

Now that you know what could be messing with your skin, it might be time to switch things up. Think of it as giving your skin the support it actually needs. Youthful, happy skin? Totally within reach.