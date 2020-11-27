High Blood Sugar May Up Death Risk In Non-Diabetics Due To Covid-19 - Study; Diet Tips To Manage Blood Sugar

High glucose level doubles the risk of deaths from the virus

The on-going Coronavirus pandemic has affected millions of lives across the globe. While some remain asymptomatic, others are diagnosed with severe symptoms. People with certain underlying health conditions are at higher risk of severities due to COVID-19 infection. As per the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one such health condition is diabetes. A release on the World Health Organisation's (WHO) website further stated, "Not only do they have a higher risk of severe COVID-19 disease and death when infected, but many are having difficulty accessing the treatment they need due to disruptions to essential health services." But did you know, even people without diabetes have a higher risk of Covid-19 severities due to high blood sugar?!





A recent study, published in the journal Annals of Medicine, found that abnormally high blood sugar may worsen the condition and raise the mortality rate of people with COVID-19, even among the non-diabetics. In fact, high glucose level doubles the risk of deaths from the virus. These patients may also have a higher need for ventilation or intensive care at ICUs.





One in five Covid-19 patients, who died in hospital, had excessive blood glucose levels





The study was conducted on 11312 non-critical patients from Spain, where admitted in hospitals from March to end of May. All these people were aged 18 years and above. It was seen that one in five patients died in hospital and the mortality rates were highest among people with excessive blood glucose levels.





As per the researchers, these findings add on to the evidence that hyperglycaemia is linked to a higher chance of death independent of a diabetes diagnosis. For the uninitiated, hyperglycaemia is a condition where excessive glucose circulates in the blood.





Hence, the researchers suggested that hyperglycemia screening should be made compulsory for both diabetics and non-diabetics when they are hospitalized with COVID-19.





"Screening for hyperglycaemia in patients without diabetes and early treatment should be mandatory in the management of patients hospitalized with COVID-19," recommends study coordinator Dr Javier Carrasco from Juan Ramon Jimenez University Hospital.





"Admission hyperglycaemia should not be overlooked, but rather detected and appropriately treated to improve the outcomes of COVID-19 patients with and without diabetes," Dr Carrasco added.





Take warm, salty fluids to control your blood sugar and keep you hydrated





Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta states, "High blood sugar only happens in people who have got a particularly bad episode and are on steroid. In such a case, some basic changes in diet and lifestyle may help you manage blood sugar levels and keep the simple sugars to the minimum."





Here're 5 Tips By Rupali Datta To Keep Your Blood Sugar Level To The Minimum:





Take care of your meal timings and have small, frequent meals.

Stay away from sugary foods

Take warm, salty fluids instead. This will not only control your blood sugar but also soothe your throat and keep you hydrated.

Include whole fruits, not fruit juices, in your regular diet.

Have nimbu-paani with some salt and in luke-warm water. This will provide your body with electrolytes, vitamin C, sodium, potassium and also keep you well hydrated.

