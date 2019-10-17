Guavas For Diabetes: 5 Reasons Why You Must Eat More Guavas To Manage Blood Sugar

Guavas are an excellent food for diabetes diet

Modern lifestyle saw a pivotal shift from ‘primitive diet' to ‘commercial diet'. It also saw a surge in lifestyle related diseases and diabetes in one of them that has racked up a lot of concern. The way the rate of diabetes in increasing by each passing year, is a cause of worry and all measures should be taken to contain it. Diabetes occurs when the pancreas do not produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugar. As a result, blood sugar is not able to enter the cells for storage, which leads to an abnormal spike in its level in the body. Of course, high-sugar diet is largely responsible for this situation, but it is not the only culprit, not by a long shot. There are many factors that play a role in causing it, and a great way to combat is by eating those foods that can help alleviate the symptoms.





Guava's unique nutrient composition makes it an excellent food for a diabetes diet. The light green coloured fruit with soft, seeded pulp appears mostly in the winter season. Now, if you are wondering what makes guava a preferred fruit for handling diabetes, here are the reasons:





(Also Read: 10 Diabetic Friendly Fruits for Managing Blood Sugar Levels Better)





Diabetes: Guavas can help you control blood sugar levels with regular consumption



Why Is Guava Good For Managing Diabetes

1. Guava has a low glycaemic index (GI), meaning it is digested and absorbed gradually and affects a gradual rise in glucose level.





2. Being highly rich in fibre, which is considered great for keeping blood sugar level in check. Fibres take a long time to digest, which makes sure that it is not released into the bloodstream quickly.





3. Guava is low in calories, so it helps in weight management. Excessive weight is another causal factor of high blood sugar. According to the data of United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 gm of the fruit contains just 68 calories and just 8.92 gm natural sugar.





4. Guava has a low sodium content and high potassium content (417 gm per 100 gm), meeting one of the prerequisites of a diabetes diet.





5. If you thought orange is the best source of vitamin C, read this - Guava has 4 times the vitamin C content found in oranges! The nutrient is highly beneficial in building the immunity system of the body and helping it fight chronic diseases like diabetes.





(Also Read: 15 Amazing Guava Health Benefits)





Apart from all the above-mentioned properties of guavas, you should know that guava is abound with many other important vitamins and minerals required for a healthy body. Eat it raw or juice it, but do remember to stock up on guavas this winter season.











Disclaimer:





The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



