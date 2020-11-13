World Diabetes Day 2020: 6 Winter Vegetables That May Help Manage Diabetes Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

World Diabetes Day 2020: Eating right kind of food at the right time helps manage diabetes

Diabetes has been one of the major health concerns among people across the globe. World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that around six percent of the world population is affected by this lifestyle disease, which has nearly doubled since the past decade. A study, published in the journal Lancet, also stated that approximately 98 million Indians would be suffering from diabetes by 2030. Hence, to create awareness among people, World Diabetes Day is marked annually on November 14. Established in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), with support from WHO, it became an official UN day in 2006.





This year, World Diabetes Day falls amidst the ongoing global pandemic (read: Coronavirus pandemic) that has already affected millions of people across the globe. As per the WHO, diabetics are at higher risk in this situation. "Not only do they have a higher risk of severe COVID-19 disease and death when infected, but many are having difficulty accessing the treatment they need due to disruptions to essential health services," a release on the organisation's website read.





Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta further stated that several studies and evidence have shown that diabetics are at higher risk of complications associated with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). "The treatment involved in this infection (COVID-19) makes diabetes control yet more difficult," Datta explained.

Hence, health experts across the globe are stressing on the importance of a healthy lifestyle, combined with a well-balanced diet, for overall immunity, nourishment and strength.





Keeping this in mind, we bring you some diabetes-friendly vegetable options that are easily available in the market during this time of the year.





Here're 6 Winter Vegetables That Can Help Manage Diabetes:

Spinach:

One of the most popular food options for the diabetics, this green leafy vegetable is a storehouse of iron, calcium, fibre, vitamins etc. As per the American Diabetes Association (ADA), spinach is denoted ideal for type-1 and type-2 diabetes.





Carrot:

Carrot reminds us of gajar ka halwa, yummy sabzis and more. Other than its culinary usage, this winter veggie is known to be a storehouse of nutrients. It has a low glycemic index and helps manage blood sugar level in the body.





Beetroot:

Beetroot has a mild sweet taste that has often made diabetics avoid the vegetable. But, as per Rupali Datta, it is packed with minerals, fibre and other essential nutrients that make it ideal for people with type-2 diabetes.





Sweet potato:

Also called shakarkandi, this root vegetable is often dubbed an ideal substitute for regular potato in a diabetes diet. Sweet potato has a low glycemic index that can help regulate blood sugar in our body. However, we need to always remember, moderation is the key!





Broccoli:

It won't be an exaggeration to say that broccoli is no less than a superfood. Have it boiled or sauteed, this green vegetable only helps promote good health. As per experts, it is very low in GI that makes it a perfect addition to a diabetic-diet.





Cauliflower:

This super delicious winter vegetable is a treasure trove of several essential nutrients. It has a low GI and is loaded with several vital minerals that help to keep a check on blood sugar fluctuations.





Besides adding these healthy foods to your diet, one must keep an eye on the food timing for a better result. Further explaining the same, Rupali Datta said that eating the right kind of food at the right time helps better regulation of blood sugars.





This World Diabetes Day lets pledge for a healthy eating habit for an overall fit mind and body!







