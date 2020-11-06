Diwali 2020: Prepare Halwai-Style Rasmalai At Home With This Simple Recipe (Watch)

SEARCH
No grand meal is complete without indulging in some sinful traditional desserts - rasmalai being one of them.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: November 06, 2020 17:58 IST

India is all set to celebrate Diwali on November 14, 2020 (Saturday) and the preparations are at full swing to celebrate the festival with much fun and enthusiasm. Although meeting friends and throwing grand feast are off the card this year due to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, the spirit of the festivity is still high. Instead of going for big meet-ups, we can easily plan a grand meal at home and enjoy the day with our family and loved ones.

No grand meal is complete without indulging in some sinful traditional desserts - rasmalai being one of them. We bring you an easy rasmalai recipe that will instantly remind you of the favourite sweet shop in town.

All you need to do is prepare chhena balls, cook them in sugar syrup and dip in spice-infused milk. And the much tempting halwai-style rasmalai is ready without much struggle.

Try it at home and make your Diwali 2020 a lavish affair. Happy Diwali, everyone!

Here's The Written Recipe For Halwai-Style Rasmalai:

Ingredients: 

Milk- 1.5 litre

Sugar- Half cup

Cardamom powder- One pinch

Dry fruits- 1 teaspoon

Corn flour- 1 teaspoon

Saffron-infused milk- 1 tablespoon

Vinegar- 1 teaspoon

Method:

Let the milk boil.

Add some cold water and let it cool.

Add vinegar to curdle.

Strain the whey water out and keep the chhena.

Add cornflour and mix well.

Make small roundels and keep aside.

Add sugar and water in a pan and boil.

Add the chhena roundels to the sugar-water and cook for 10 minutes.

Heat some more milk and add saffron-infused milk, cardamom powder, dry fruits and mix.

Add sugar and boil till it reduces to half.

Place the cooked chhena roundels in the milk and let it cool for 4 to 5 hours.

And a bowl of tempting rasmalai is ready to be served. Enjoy!

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

