Diwali 2019: A Fully Planned Diwali Menu With Yummy Vegetarian Recipes 

The festival of lights is around the corner and we are loving every bit of the buzz that surrounds our vicinity. Rangoli, fairly lights, Diwali hampers and night-long Diwali parties, there's so much to look forward to. If you are planning to host a Diwali party at your place this year and are feeling the jitters, we have got you covered. This fully planned Diwali party menu will help you put together a great show without much fuss. From snacks to decadent curries and sweets, we have some of our choicest recipes here to make your Diwali party a memorable affair. So let's get started.





For starters, you can serve a plate of spicy paneer tikka or dahi anjeer ke kabab; the former is for the spice lovers, and the latter is ideal for those who cannot fathom so much heat. If you are in a mood of some fusion fun, you can also try these noodle samosas. This quirky snack is sure to be show-stealer.





Diwali 2019: Paneer tikka is a crowd favourite

Moving on to the Mains, how can you have a Diwali party and not include the creamy dal makhani in your spread? This black urad dal delicacy is a mass favourite; pair it with hot naans and you would know what we mean. Malai kofta is another stellar preparation that is commonly prepared during Indian festivals. This rich, creamy and mild paneer dish goes best with piping hot rice or pulao. If you are expecting some tiny tots in your party too, you can bake this quick mini mushroom pizza. Cheesy and delectable, this pizza is a hit among both kids and adults, alike.





Diwali 2019: Malai Kofta is another stellar preparation that is commonly prepared during festivals

And we are already at the desserts; we told you we'll make your party planning a fuss-free affair. To conclude the festive feast, you could include a mix of traditional and modern treats. Shahi tukda, a Mughlai bread pudding laced with nuts and dry fruits, is a sumptuous option we'd suggest. The best part about shahi tukda is that it is easy to prepare and ever-so-delectable. If you are fond of chocolate, then you must consider these fudgy chocolate brownies too. Dense and decadent, these brownies are sure to make you crave for more.





Diwali 2019: Shahi tukda is easy to prepare and ever-so-delectable

Take a note of these recipes and start stocking up on the ingredients. This Diwali, make sure you put up a great show with some of our best Diwali recipes. Here's wishing you all a very Happy Diwali 2019!









