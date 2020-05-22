Eid-Al-Fitr 2020: How To Make Classic Mutton Biryani At Home

Biryani is the staple of any celebration, no matter what the occasion might be.

Highlights Eid-Al-Fitr or 'Meethi Eid' is one of the buggest festivals in Islam

It is celebrated at the end of the holy month of Ramadan

Here is a mutton biryani recipe that you can prepare for Eid at home

The festival of Eid is just around the corner with the holy month of Ramadan coming to an end. The current situation of pandemic has led the entire world come to a halt, due to which the celebrations might be low-key. Many people would be celebrating Eid at their own homes instead of going out to meet friends and family for celebrations. But, does that mean we can't relish a grand feast at home? Absolutely not!





Eid is about offering prayers to the almighty and then gorging on a lavish meal full of sweet and savoury treats along with your loved ones. Eid-Al-Fitr is known as 'meethi eid' but the scrumptious spread has much more including the festive staples like sheer khurma, sevaiyan, kebabs, gosht and mouth-watering biryani!





Let's just agree that biryani is the staple of any celebration, no matter what the festival or special occasion might be. A pot full of aromatic spices tossed with rice and tender meat, biryani isn't just a crowd-pleaser in a lavish spread but also an instant mood-lifter. And Eid is the perfect excuse to treat your family with a plate full of mutton biryani! If you are thinking it's a lot of work to put it together, you're mistaken. All you need is a few ingredients and some patience!

We've got a stellar mutton biryani recipe in which the mutton is marinated with beaten curd, ginger-garlic paste, raw papaya paste, chilli powder, salt, lime juice and garam masala. It is then cooked with crispy brown fried onion slices called birista, and tomatoes along with a myriad of spices. The rice is cooked separately with bay leaf, salt and spices such as cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, javitri, jaiphal, black peppercorn, shahi jeera and star anise, packed in a 'potli'. It adds a flavourful, aromatic essence to the biryani. Addition of saffron milk mixed with rose essence and kewra water makes this dish an exquisite one that you cannot simply resist.





The rice and meat are layered alternatively and cooked, covered in dum style for about 40 minutes. The dum style of slow cooking works like magic for biryanis as it infuses the flavours from the various spices and herbs beautifully and makes the meat unbelievably tender.





Find the full recipe of delectable mutton biryani here.





Try it at home to make your Eid celebration all the more delightful with family. Let us know your experience in the comments section below.





Eid Mubarak!