Eid-Al-Fitr 2020: Date, Time, Significance And Eid-Special Foods You Mustn't Miss

Eid-Al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan

Highlights Eid Al Fitr is one of the biggest festivals around the world

Eid festivities are abound with delicious food

Eid-Al-Fitr is often called as Meethi Eid

Eid is one of the biggest festivals around the world. There are two kinds of Eid every year, Eid-Al-Fitr and Bakrid. The former is falls right after the holy month of Ramadan. This year, the date of Eid-Al-Fitr is 23rd May 2020 (the date may vary as per the lunar movement). Eid-Al-Fitr is also known as the 'Meethi Eid' as the celebrations often comprises a wide gamut of sweet delicacies such as sheer khurma, khubani ka meetha and khalja pheni. Muslims across the world offer their prayers to the almighty, and then prepare for a lavish Eid feast featuring scrumptious delicacies and drinks.





Date of Eid-Al-Fitr 2020

This year Eid-Al-Fitr will begin from 23rd May 2020 and will continue till 24th May 2020.





Significance of Eid-Al-Fitr

Eid-Al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month during which Muslims observe ritualistic fasts (or roza). Eid is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal which is the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. On this day, friends and family greet each other, exchange gifts and sweets. Little children are given 'Eidi' (small gifts as a token of love from elders). Around this peculiar time, many families have decided to keep the festivities very intimate.





Eid-Special Delicacies You Must Try Making At Home This Time For Eid-Al-Fitr

Needless to say, Eid celebrations - much like all festivals - are inundated with a range of sweet and savoury treats. Biryani, for instance, is a wholesome meat-rice combo that makes for a drool-worthy staple. Then there are kebabs and tikkas of all kinds like galouti, boti and seekh kabab. Haleem - a rich meaty porridge, korma - a thick meat-based curry, are part of the hearty spread too. Since it is called 'Meethi Eid', we cannot miss talking about sheer khurma - a specially vermicelli and milk pudding topped with raisins, dates and nuts - that finds a firm place in Eid festivities. Sheer Khurma translates to milk and dates. Phirni,kulfi falooda, and shahi tukda are other desserts that are relished with much fervour. Since Eid-Al-Fitr falls in peak of summer, people also love a glass of rose sharbat to complement their meal.

Feast and indulge in your favourite delicacies for this Eid and stay safe.





Eid Mubarak to everyone!

