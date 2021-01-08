Date, Time Of Makar Sankranti 2021, Celebrate With 6 Festive Recipes From 6 States!

Makar Sankranti is usually celebrated in January

Highlights Makar Sankranti is one of country's biggest festivals

Makar Sankranti is celebrated in many different ways

Food plays a crucial role in Sankranti celebrations

The year has just begun and India has started gearing up for the first few festivals on the calendar already. This is a particularly auspicious time for Indians, as they begin to celebrate their harvest. Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Bihu are all dedicated to the special change in season and the sun's movement. Makar Sankranti marks the first day of the sun's transit into 'Makara Rashi' (Capricorn), marking the end of the month with the winter solstice, which also marks the beginning of longer and slightly warmer days.





Makar Sankranti 2021 Date and Time:





This year, Makar Sankranti falls on 14th January, Thursday this year.

Makara Sankranti Punya Kala - 08:30 AM to 05:45 PM

Duration - 09 Hours 15 Mins

Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 08:30 AM to 10:15 AM

Duration - 01 Hour 45 Mins

Makara Sankranti Moment - 08:30 AM





(Source: Drikpanchang.com)





On Makar Sankranti people around the country celebrate in myriad ways, some fly kites, some make special sweets, some visit the temple and some spend time with relatives and family. Here are six festive recipes from states that you may enjoy.





Makar Sankranti 2021: Here Are 6 Festive Recipes From 6 States





1. Patishapta - Bengal

There are two components to this stuffed dessert. First, the crispy crepe that is made with all-purpose flour, and second is the sweet and crumbly jaggery, coconut or khoya filling that wrapped inside the crepe. These are further sweetened with condensed milk. Try making it at home, you won't stop at one, we dare you! Click here for the recipe.

Patishapta is a Sankranti special delicacy of Bengal





2. Dahi Chura Gur - Bihar

This breakfast dish from Bihar that is essentially made with just three ingredients, yogurt, flattened rice flakes or chivda, and jaggery is one of the iconic recipes of Bihar as it is consumed on the day of Makar Sankranti with much fervour. Ingredients like jaggery and even sesame are very significant to this festival, as they help you transition from bitter cold weather to slightly warmer one. Here's the recipe of dahi chura gur.





Dahi chura is a popular breakfast item of Bihar





3. Til Ki Chikki - Harayana

As we discussed before, sesame (or til) is an important component of Sakranti celebrations. It helps keep our body warm and replenishes it with many added health benefits. Chikki is a kind of a sweet brittle candy that is made with jaggery and til, here's an easy recipe that will fascinate you. It is popular across Harayana, Delhi and Punjab. Click here for the recipe.





Til ki chikki is very easy to make at home





4. Puran-Poli - Maharashtra

It's a flatbread, it's a dessert- it is both! You have to try it to know what this genius dish truly entails. A sweet chana dal filling inside a flatbread made with maida, spells indulgence. Puran poli is truly festive in every which way, and yet so comforting. Here's the recipe of puran poli.





Puran poli is a traditional Maharashtrian recipe

Photo Credit: iStock





5. Khichdi - Himachal Pradesh

Having khichdi and ghee for lunch is a unique tradition of people of Himachal Pradesh and also Uttar Pradesh. The one-pot comfort dish made with a combination of lentils and rice can be enjoyed stand-alone, or with ghee, or mixed vegetables, papad and chutney. Click here fore the recipe.





Makar Sankranti 2021: Khichdi Is A Popular Recipe





6. Undhiyu - Gujarat

This mixed veg delicacy is Gujarat's winter staple. Did you know Undhiyu is derived from the word 'Undhu' which means upside down in Gujarati? The dish was traditionally cooked underground, that too upside down in earthen pots. Nowadays, you can use your pressure cookers or heavy bottom pans to cook the same, and here's a recipe you should definitely try. It comprises the goodness of yam, potatoes, raw bananas, beans, kasoori methi, and so much more. This wholesome dish is sure to be a hit even with your kids! Here's the recipe of Undhiyu.





Promoted

Undhiyu is a mix veg delicacy





The list is not an exhaustive compilation of all the dishes that are made on Makar Sankranti. Since it is such a wide-scale festival, there are a so many more dishes cooked in so many different parts of our country. Did we miss out on your favourite? Do write to us in the comments below.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021, everyone!







