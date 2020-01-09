Makar Sankranti 2020: Enjoy Nolen Gurer Payesh Sans Gluten-Guilt

Nolen Gur: Fresh date palm jaggery

Highlights Any form of rice is 100% gluten-free

Nolen gurer payesh can be a perfect dessert for Makar Sankranti

Nolen Gurer payesh takes not even an hour to cook

The never-ending fight between gastronomes and various health issues has an age-old history. One of such issue is the very prevalent celiac disease. People with this condition cannot eat gluten, as it triggers an immune response that damages the lining of their gastrointestinal tract. Hence, in the present time, we find several people - with celiac disease or not - going for gluten-free options in their menu. Here the question arises, will going gluten-free lessen options from their menu? The answer is no, because every problem comes with a hidden solution to it. And the solution here is replacing the gluten ingredients in a particular dish with gluten-free ones.





The festival of harvest is knocking the doors. The nation is all set to celebrate Makar Sankranti in a week, which is also called Ugaadi in Karnataka and Telangana, Lohri in Punjab, Magh Bihu in Assam and Pongal in Tamil Nadu. This festival is synonymous to 'eating'; people from various parts of the country prepare various kinds of foods which remain the most important attraction of the festival.





Hence, we are sharing a recipe from West Bengal (Makar Sankranti), which is 100 percent gluten-free. On that note, one of the most important ingredients in the recipe is rice, which is termed to be completely gluten-free. Studies say, all varieties of rice (white, black, brown, red) is gluten free. Asian or sticky rice are termed "glutinous rice" but they are also gluten-free. It is said that the 'glutinous' term refers to sticky nature of the rice and not the gluten protein found in wheat, barley or rye. So indulge in these easy but delicious dishes without any guilt in mind.

Here's The Recipe -

Gluten-Free Nolen Gurer Payesh (Rice Pudding with Date Palm Jaggery) from West Bengal:

Serving: 4 people





Cooking time: 50 minutes





Ingredients:





Gobind bhog rice (non-parboiled rice): 50 gm

Milk: 1 ltr

Date palm jaggery: 150gm (can add more as per taste)

Cashew: 20-30gm (crushed: can avoid if you want)

Almond: 20 gm (sliced)

Ghee: One tea spoon

Salt: a pinch (to enhance the taste)

Steps:





Soak the rice for an hour and rinse it twice/thrice with clean water (do not over-wash). Spread it to dry.





Coat the soaked rice with ghee and set aside.

Cut the date palm jaggery into small pieces and set aside.

Take a heavy pan to boil the milk on medium heat. Once it comes to boil, stir it regularly for 15 minutes on low/medium flame, so that the milk does not stick to the pan.

Add the ghee-coated black rice and keep cooking on low heat, till the rice is fully cooked (well cooked rice is when you can mash it with your finger).

Switch off the flame and add the jaggery, along with a pinch of salt. Give it a stir and close the lid. Allow the residual heat to melt the jaggery.

Pour the payesh in a serving bowl and top it with cashew and almond.

The rice pudding (nolen gurer payesh) is ready to be served. You can have it hot or cold, as per your preference. Just remember, if you don't find gobind bhog rice, kalijira or jeera samba varieties will also do well as alternatives. Enjoy!







