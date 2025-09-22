Navratri 2025 has begun, a festival celebrated with great fervour in India that holds immense religious significance in Hinduism. This nine-day festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga, during which her devotees worship her with unwavering faith. It is believed that fasting during Navratri fulfils one's wishes. Those who observe a fast during Navratri consume a sattvic diet, which includes items like sago, potatoes, buckwheat, water chestnut flour, milk, and milk products. Additionally, one can also consume amaranth flour, fruits, paneer (cottage cheese), and samak rice. Rock salt is used instead of regular salt in the dishes.





Even with limited ingredients, many delicious dishes can be prepared during Navratri. You can make both sweet and savoury recipes during this festival, including those with dried fruits. There are plenty of easy and interesting snacks and main course options for Navratri. If you are looking for some great recipe ideas, here are a few you can try this year.





Navratri 2025: 6 Snack Recipes That Can Be Easily Made At Home:

Malai Kuttu Bhalla

Malai kuttu bhalla is a delicious, vrat-friendly recipe perfect for the Navratri season. Made with kuttu flour, fresh cream, dry fruits and sugar, it is a great snack to satisfy cravings. Click here for the recipe

Shakarkandi Tikki

This sweet and spicy snack is a must-have during Navratri, paired with refreshing chutney. Sweet potato tikki also makes a great accompaniment to a cup of tea. Click here for the recipe

Vratwala Chawal Ka Dhokla

Dhokla is a spongy, tangy Gujarati snack paired with mint chutney. This vrat-friendly version is made with samak rice, tempered with red chillies, cumin, ghee and curry leaves. Click here for the recipe

Aloo Pakoda

A simple and crunchy snack made with boiled potatoes and kuttu flour, perfect with tea. For a spicy touch, pair these crispy pakoras with peanut or mint chutney. Click here for the recipe

Paneer Roll

This soft and delightful snack is made with grated paneer, mashed potatoes and spices, pan-fried in ghee. It is an ideal Navratri snack to enjoy mid-day. Click here for the recipe

Kuttu Cheela

An easy, healthy, vrat-friendly cheela recipe to try this Navratri. Top it with grated paneer and shredded ginger, and serve with tamarind or coconut chutney. Click here for the recipe

Try these quick and delicious snack recipes this Navratri 2025.