In Hinduism, the month of Sawan is considered extremely sacred and holds special significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. This year, Sawan begins on July 30 and continues until August 28, ending on the full moon day (Purnima). It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with proper rituals during this holy month helps fulfil wishes and brings happiness, prosperity and well-being. Many devotees also observe fasts throughout the month to seek Lord Shiva's blessings. In 2026, four Sawan Monday (Somwar) fasts will be observed.

Significance Of The Month Of Sawan

The month of Sawan holds immense importance in Hinduism. According to Hindu beliefs, the Samudra Manthan (Churning of the Ocean) took place during this sacred period. While the gods and demons churned the ocean in search of Amrit (the nectar of immortality), a deadly poison called Halahal emerged. To save the universe from destruction, Lord Shiva consumed the poison and held it in his throat.





Also Read: 9 Hassle-Free Vrat-Special Recipes You Can Try While Fasting This Sawan Somvar

To reduce the effects of the poison, all the gods and goddesses offered water to Lord Shiva. This is why offering water to the Shivling is considered highly auspicious. Devotees believe that performing Jalabhishek and offering water to Lord Shiva during Sawan brings special blessings and divine grace.

Sawan Somwar Vrat Dates 2026

August 3, 2026 (Monday) - First Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 10, 2026 (Monday) - Second Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 17, 2026 (Monday) - Third Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 24, 2026 (Monday) - Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat

What To Do During Sawan Fast

Temples witness many devotees during the month of Sawan. Those observing the Sawan Monday fast usually wake up early, take a bath and visit a temple to perform Jalabhishek on the Shivling. Offering Belpatra (wood apple leaves), Dhatura, Aak flowers, Bhang, white sandalwood paste and clean water to the Shivling is considered auspicious.





During the fast, devotees generally consume sattvic food. Common fasting ingredients include sabudana (sago), kuttu atta (buckwheat flour), potatoes, fruits, milk, curd and dry fruits.

5 Recipes You Can Make During Sawan Fast

1. Makhana Kheer

Makhana Kheer is a comforting vrat-friendly dessert made with roasted fox nuts, milk, sugar, cashews and cardamom powder. Light, delicious and filling, it can also be offered as bhog.

2. Aloo Ki Sabzi

Made with simple fasting ingredients and mild spices, Aloo Ki Sabzi is a staple vrat dish that pairs perfectly with kuttu puri.

3. Sabudana Tikki

Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, Sabudana Tikki is prepared with soaked sabudana, potatoes and roasted peanuts, making it an ideal fasting snack.

4. Kuttu Puri

Prepared using buckwheat flour, Kuttu Puri is a popular fasting bread that is often served with aloo sabzi during Sawan vrat.

5. Sabudana Kheer

This creamy dessert combines sabudana, milk and dry fruits to create a delicious, sweet dish that is perfect for fasting days.





Sawan is a deeply spiritual month for Lord Shiva devotees, and observing the Somwar vrat with faith and devotion is believed to bring peace, positivity and divine blessings.