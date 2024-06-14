With the arrival of monsoon, a string of festivals starts. One of the most notable festivals that are approaching is Bakrid. Also known as Eid Al-Adha, Bkarid is a cherished occasion among the Muslim community worldwide. The festival commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering devotion to God. As we gear up to celebrate Bakrid, households brim with anticipation for the grand feast ahead. It's a time for prayer, reflection, and coming together with family and friends to share in the blessings of the season. People celebrate Bakrid with the spirit of togetherness and gratitude that defines this joyous occasion.



Bakrid 2024 Date:

This festival falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah every year. This time, the festival will celebrated on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Significance of Bakrid 2024:

Legend has it that Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son to demonstrate his faith led to God's substitution of the boy with a lamb. This symbolic act is honoured by sacrificing lamb, donning new attire, offering prayers, and exchanging greetings and gifts. Bakrid radiates with the spirit of joy and generosity, culminating in a lavish feast shared among loved ones.



And no Bakrid feast is complete without the crowning jewel of the table: biryani. This aromatic rice dish, with its tantalizing blend of spices and tender meat or vegetables, is the heart and soul of the celebration.



Biryani: The Heart Of The Bakrid Feast:



No Bakrid feast is complete without biryani gracing the table. This delectable rice dish, brimming with fragrant spices and succulent meats or vegetables, symbolizes the richness of the occasion. For those pressed for time yet unwilling to compromise on taste, we've curated a selection of quick and easy biryani recipes that are sure to delight your taste buds and impress your guests.

Here Are 5 Quick And Reasy Biryani Recipes For Bakrid 2024:

1. Chicken Keema Biryani:

Harnessing the swift-cooking prowess of chicken keema, this biryani recipe is a flavour-packed delight. Minced chicken, infused with aromatic spices, is layered with fragrant rice for a dish that's as convenient as it is delicious. Click here for the recipe.

2. Leftover Chicken Curry Biryani:

Transforming leftovers into a gourmet masterpiece, this biryani recipe breathes new life into yesterday's chicken curry. Simply simmer the curry with rice and whole spices for a hearty and satisfying meal. Click here for the recipe.

3. Hariyali Chicken Biryani:

Embrace the verdant allure of green herbs with this vibrant biryani variation. Marinated chicken, enriched with coriander, mint, and green chillies, is enveloped in fragrant rice, imparting a burst of fresh flavours to every bite. Click here for the recipe.

4. Street-Style Chicken Biryani:

Capturing the essence of bustling street-side eateries, this one-pot wonder delivers an explosion of spices and textures. Succulent chicken, aromatic rice, and exotic spices come together for an unforgettable culinary experience. Click here for the recipe.

5. Mushroom Biryani:

For vegetarians seeking a savoury indulgence, this mushroom biryani is a must-try. Quick to prepare and bursting with umami-rich mushrooms, it's a delightful alternative that promises to satisfy even the most discerning palates. Click here for the recipe.



With these quick and easy biryani recipes, you can enhance your festivities with flavours that resonate with tradition and innovation alike. Eid 2024 Mubarak!

