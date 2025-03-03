Holi is one of the most vibrant festivals in India, celebrated with enthusiasm across the country. It marks the arrival of spring and symbolises the victory of good over evil. Known as the festival of colours, Holi is all about smearing gulal, sharing sweets, and spreading joy. Different regions have their own ways of celebrating - Bengal's Dol Jatra sees people drenched in colours while enjoying swings, and Brij's famous Lathmar Holi features women playfully chasing men with wooden sticks in a nod to the legend of Radha and Krishna.





When Is Holi 2025?

Holi is a two-day celebration, beginning with Holika Dahan on the first day, followed by Rangwali Holi, also known as Dhulendi, when people splash colours and water. According to the Hindu calendar, Holi falls on the full moon night of Phalguna. This year, Holika Dahan will be observed on March 13, and Rangwali Holi will be celebrated on March 14.

Timings For Holika Dahan 2025:

Holika Dahan: Thursday, March 13, 2025Muhurta: 11:26 PM to 12:30 AM, March 14Duration: 1 hour 4 minutes





Rangwali Holi: Friday, March 14, 2025Bhadra Punchha: 6:57 PM to 8:14 PMBhadra Mukha: 8:14 PM to 10:22 PM





Purnima Tithi Begins: 10:35 AM, March 13, 2025





Purnima Tithi Ends: 12:23 PM, March 14, 2025(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Why Is Holi Celebrated?

The festival kicks off with Holika Dahan, a traditional bonfire where people gather to offer prayers. On the main day of Holi, streets turn into a riot of colours, with bright pink, yellow, and orange gulal flying everywhere. Water balloons, pichkaris, and lively music add to the fun. Of course, no Holi celebration is complete without a feast. Here are five classic Holi dishes you should definitely try:

Here Are 5 Classic Holi Recipes You Need To Try:

1. Gujiya

Golden, crispy pockets filled with khoya, jaggery, nuts, and raisins-gujiyas soaked in sugar syrup are a Holi staple.[Click here for the recipe.]

2. Malpua

Mini pancakes fried in ghee and dipped in sugar syrup, malpua pairs perfectly with rabri for an indulgent treat.[Click here for the recipe.]

3. Dahi Bhalla

Soft lentil dumplings soaked in yoghurt, topped with chutneys and spices, dahi bhalla is the ultimate festive chaat.[Click here for the recipe.]

4. Kanji

A tangy, fermented drink made with just four ingredients, kanji is a must-have during Holi for its refreshing kick. Click here for the recipe

5. Kachori

Crispy, flaky kachoris stuffed with spiced dal or masala make for the perfect Holi snack.[Click here for the recipe.]





Try these delicious Holi dishes and enjoy the festival with your loved ones!