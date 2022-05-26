A visit to a pretty cafe rejuvenates us instantly! With the beautiful décor and delicious food, each café offers something different from the other. Whether we visit cafes with our friends or family, we always choose a place that shall include the tastes and preferences of our loved ones. And, it does help if the café looks drop-dead gorgeous as well! In a world of Instagram, we always want to visit a café that is picture-worthy as well! In our hunt for such picturesque places, we have found some beautiful cafes that are right here in Noida. People from Delhi-NCR should definitely check out these Insta-worthy places!





7 Insta-Worthy Cafes In Noida:

1. Theos







Probably one of the oldest names in the city, Theos started out as a bakery and now has expanded its culinary expertise and opened multiple cafes within the city. Offering a variety of cuisines, you can enjoy a spicy taco along with a creamy khow suey at the same time!

2. Roastery Coffee House







This is one café that has been creating a lot of buzz on social media! The enamouring ambience of this coffee house is what makes it so aesthetic and beautiful. The added benefit is that this café is pet-friendly!





3. The Big Chill Café







A popular brand synonymous with Delhi, this old-school Italian café is also in Noida! While the classic movie poster makes for quite an aesthetic background, it is the food that is the highlight of this café.

4. Spezia Bistro







If you are looking for an exciting and bright café, then this is the place to be! With floral walls and a tree at the centre of the café, this place gives a feeling of dining with nature.





5. Bark Street







This café is the place to be for dog-lovers! As the name suggests, this is a pet-friendly café and you'll definitely find some dogs to play with and get clicked with. The café also has its in-house dogs for people to interact with.

6. Reader's Café







Book-lovers shall find this place to be book heaven! Designed with readers in mind, the café walls are covered with filled bookshelves that make for a visual treat to bookstagramers and reading enthusiasts!





7. Alma Café







With walls adorned with colourful stained glass, this quaint and cosy café makes for an excellent place to spend time with your family and friends. From bakery, and confectionary to café, all your cravings can satisfy within the walls of this café.







Do let us know which café is your favourite in the comments section below!