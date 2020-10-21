10 Winter Superfoods Suggested By Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar For Immunity, Skin And Overall Health

Neha Grover | Updated: October 21, 2020 12:55 IST
Winter brings a contrasting change in the weather after humid and balmy summer. The change in weather demands a change in diet too. This year, especially, poses a lot of health problems as we stay home working from home, and there is less physical activity. Joint problems, weight gain, vitamin D-deficiency, constipation are some of the common problems people are facing during self-quarantine. With winter stepping in, dry skin and hair fall also become a cause of concern. Enriching your diet with nutrient-rich foods may help deal with all these problems and let you enjoy good immunity, good skin and overall good health.
Also known as pearl millet, bajra is a versatile food rich in fibre and vitamin B. It promotes muscle gain and helps you get dense, frizz-free hair with great volume. It is a heating grain so should be had in winters only. Make bhakri, laddoo, khichdi, bhajani, thalipeeth etc. with bajra.
(Also Read: Follow These 5 Diet Tips To Stay Warm Naturally During Winters)
This is a kind of raisin that helps lubricate joints, soothe digestion and strengthen bones, along with managing menstrual problems and gas issues. You can turn goond into laddoo or goond paani by roasting in ghee and sprinkling with sugar.
Winter produce abounds with green vegetables. Include palak, methi, sarson, pudina and, especially green lasun in your diet. Green lasun is anti-inflammatory - it boosts immunity and alleviates burning sensation in hands and feet.
Include all kinds of root vegetables in your diet, especially during fasting season. Kand is a must-have vegetable, which is rich in fibre, good bacteria, and promotes weight loss and eye health. You can make tikkis, sabzis, specialty dishes like undhiyo, or simply roast and eat with seasoning of salt and chilli powder.
Sitaphal, peru, apple, khurmani and more such winter fruits are full of macronutrients and fibre, and take care of your skin by hydrating it.
Sesame seeds can be had as chikki (or gachak), laddoo, chutney and seasoning. Til is rich in essential fatty acids, vitamin E, and is good for bones, skin and hair.
There is so much you can do with peanuts. Have them as snack, chutney, or include in other recipes like salads and sabzis. Peanuts are rich in proteins, vitamin B, amino acids and polyphenols.
Cook your meals in ghee or top your dal, rice, roti etc. with it. Ghee is an invaluable source of vitamins and minerals and healthy fats.
(Also Read: Winter Diet Tips: How To Build Immunity Naturally - Expert Reveals)
Use homemade butter to enhance the taste of your foods, including parathas, bhakri, thalipeeth, saag and dals. White butter helps with joint lubrication, skin hydration, and is excellent for load on neck and spine, caused due to work-from-home.
Pulses like Kulith can be used to make paratha, soup, dal, atta, etc. Kulith is rich in protein, fibre and other nutrients, and is known to prevent kidney stones, and bloating.
Fortify you diet with these foods and enjoy good health during winter 2020!
Comments
About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.