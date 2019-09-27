11 Foods You Must Avoid At Night To Lose Weight Fast

Foods To Avoid For Weight Loss

Highlights Digestion system is strongest in the morning and weakest at night

It is best to consume low amount of carbohydrates, calories and fats

Here are some foods to be avoided at night to lose weght

The notion of eating a light dinner must carry some weight as it is backed by science. Our body runs according to the clock, and our digestion system is strongest in the morning and weakest at night. That's why we are advised to consume low amount of carbohydrates, calories and fats just before bedtime. Just ensure you are eating light, healthy meals and make a list of foods not to eat for dinner. To help you out, we have curated a list of foods that should be avoided at night to lose weight fast.











Foods To Avoid At Night For Weight Loss

1.Frozen Food

Other than harmful preservatives and artificial enhancers, processed frozen foods may contain a lot of hydrogenated oils, sugar, salt and calories that may jeopardise your weight loss goals. Moreover, repeated exposure to heat may cause their nutritional value to deplete.





2. Microwave Popcorn

Can something that looks so light and airy be so bad for weight loss? Sadly, this microwave variety of instant popcorns that you buy from stores contains a huge amount of tran-fat and salt.





3. Aerated Drinks

All soft drinks and carbonated drinks are a big no-no at night. They are suffused with soda and a bit too much of sugar that will just pile up calories in the body.





4. Ketchup

Tomato sauce or ketchup is the most popular accompaniment to different kinds of meal. What we probably don't know is that is contains High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) that packs a sugar punch.





5. French Fries

There's no doubt that French fries from restaurants contain a high amount of saturated fats, cholesterol and calories.





6. Cheese

The gooey delight is irresistible but it also contains a huge amount of saturated fat and cholesterol and an equally startling amount of sodium.





7. Pizza -

Carbohydrates, salt, sodium in the dough, sugar in pizza sauce, cheese, processed meat in non-vegetarian toppings – do we need to say any more?





8. Nuts –

Nuts are considered one of the healthiest foods with great nutrient profile and energy-giving qualities. But, all those nutrients come from the high amount of calories in them. So, it's best to consume nuts in the morning or else the calories won't be turned into energy and be stored in the body.





9. Ice-cream –

Ice-cream may give a perfect ending to your culinary journey but may do the same for your weight loss journey as well. Avoid those copious amounts of sugar and calories from ice-cream if you want to lose weight.





10. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate may be healthier than regular chocolate and may also be beneficial for heart and brain health, but its sugar and calorie count may still deter your weight loss process.





11. Red Meat

Red meats like mutton or pork provide lots of protein that is essential for weight loss. But, these varieties of meat are also high-fat and high-cal foods. So, stick to healthier white meat – chicken – for dinner to obtain your fill of proteins.











Weight loss journey is not difficult if you tread the path carefully. Stay away from the above-listed foods for dinner and watch out for results.







