Kochi is one of my favourite food cities in India. On one of my many visits to explore the city's ever-evolving food scene, I discovered the city's most popular cold beverage. The Kulukki literally translates to shaken, this one's even more shaken than any cocktail you will find at your favourite bar. The popularity of this beverage has been fuelled by Instagram. The sight of kuluki 'artists' flinging your glass and cocktail shaker in the air has been captured numerous times in food reels from Kochi. There are multiple concoctions including my favourite where raw mango is blended with ginger. Unless you're a mixologist, we'd have to give you the statutory warning "These stunts have been performed by trained experts. Do not try this at home"





Not all summer coolers or afternoon coolers from South India require such extreme juggling skills. We've rounded up three cool beverages that you can actually try making at home. While these are perfect for the summer, they are equally satisfying around the year when you need a refreshing beverage that also cools you down.





Also Read: 5 Desi Summer Coolers You Must Drink To Beat The Heat

Nannari Sarbath Recipe

Almost every time I sip on this refreshing beverage, I'm transported to another great culinary destination in Kerala. One of the most popular food stops in Kozhikode is Paragon restaurant, a local establishment that has become synonymous with the city's love for biryani. Just across the road from the flagship outlet of Paragon on Kannur Road is the Nannari Sarbath Stall. This busy outlet on the street has no signage and serves just two versions of the nannari sarbath including one blended with milk. This beverage gets its flavour from Nannari (Sarsaparilla) and is also a great accompaniment for a spicy meal:





Ingredients

Juice of half a lemon

2-3 tbsp Nannari Syrup

1 tall glass of chilled water

5 ice cubes

1 tbsp of soaked sabja (basil) seeds (Optional)

A pinch of salt

Stir all ingredients after adding one ingredient at a time with ice and serve chilled



Nannari sharbath is a great accompaniment for a spicy meal.

Photo Credit: Ashwin Rajagopalan

Also Read: 5 DIY Cocktail Recipes With A South Indian Twist

Kambu koozhu (Pearl millet porridge) Recipe

Many homes across Tamil Nadu's urban centres have rediscovered the magic of millets. Quite a few organic stores or smaller stores that sell local ingredients have a wide selection of millets on offer. Kambu is the Tamil name for pearl millet. This delicious and healthy drink is sold across the state, especially in the warmer months:





Ingredients

1 cup broken kambu (pearl) millet

3 cups of water to cook the millet

2 cups thick buttermilk

Sliced Green chillies & shallots (to taste)

Salt (to taste)

Method

Soak millets in water for an hour. Drain the water completely. Add three cups of water to a heavy bottom vessel and add the (drained) millets to it. Start cooking on medium heat and keep stirring to avoid lumps. Cook until thick and then let it cool down completely. Moisten your hands and roll the mixture into balls. Partially immerse these balls in a bowl of water and refrigerate for 2 hours. Take a small portion from the millet ball along with a little water used for soaking. Mix well without lumps. Add salt & buttermilk and mix well till you reach the desired consistency.

You can serve this with sliced shallots and green chillies. Many homes also serve it with a pickle or sun-dried chillies that are char-fried.





Sambaram (Kerala-style buttermilk)

Of all the versions of buttermilk in South India I have a predilection for the sambaram. It's probably because of its unique flavours and ingredients and my memories of the first time I tried this refreshing beverage on a hot summer's day in Thrissur. I've tried different versions of the sambaram across Kerala and almost every home and region has its own twist.





Sambaram flavoured with lemon leaves: combine ginger, green chillies, curry leaves and crushed lemon leaves with buttermilk in a blender. You can substitute the lemon leaves with a small quantity of lemon juice.





Sambaram with shallots: combine green chillies, curry leaves and finely chopped shallots with buttermilk in a blender. This is a version I've tried in Southern Kerala and the shallots add a unique flavour twist.

