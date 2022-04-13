Summers are at their peak, with the sweltering heat taking a toll on our body. Staying hydrated is one of the most vital things to do. During Summer, our body tends to lose water, salt and other essential minerals at a rapid pace due to excessive sweating. Undoubtedly, water is the most important drink to quench thirst and balance your system. Besides water, there are some summer beverages that can be great companions for all of us who are struggling with the hot weather. If you look around and explore, you will find a variety of summer coolers available in the market, making it at home is quite easy too. Wondering how? Here we have shortlisted 5 desi summer coolers recipes for you to try at home. These coolers are perfect to beat the heat and treat the buds. Take a look below.





Also Read: 10 Amazing Summer Beverages You Must Drink To Beat The Heat!

Here's A List Of 5 Desi Summer Coolers To Try At Home:

Our Recommendations:

1. Aam Panna

Let's start with our favourite one! There's nothing better than a glass full of tangy Aam Panna to refresh our body. It not only quenches your thirst but is also considered beneficial for the treatment of gastrointestinal problems. Try it at home, click here for the recipe.

2. Sattu Sharbat

Next up is our favourite too! Very famous in Bihar but has its own variations in states like Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. This cooler recipe is considered a detox drink that cleanses the system properly and aids in weight loss, just the perfect drink to shoo away summer woes. Find the recipe here.

3. Iced Jaljeera

Now, who doesn't like super tangy and chilled jaljeera during summer? Well, if you ask us, it's our go-to drink. A refreshing drink bursting with pungent flavours is all we need to deal with the heat. Find the recipe here.

Other Recipes You Must Try:

4. Desi-Style Shikanji

This simple, fizzy drink made with lemon, water, masala and some fresh mint leaves, can reboot, rejuvenate and revitalise us in a matter of minutes. You can also roast jeera powder to give it a street-style taste. Find the recipe here.

5. Masala Chaas

The most favourite amongst the famous Indian traditional drinks! It is a salty drink, mainly for summers to energise the body in the heat. Find the recipe here.

Try out these desi coolers at home and let us know your experience in the comment section below. Happy Summers!



