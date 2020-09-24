Watch: How To Make Crispy, Crunchy <i>Desi</i> Chips With Just Three Ingredients

You can make chips without any hassle at home

There's something about chips that evokes the kid inside us, the moment you see a packet around, you are filled with this urge to steal one, and then another; and before you realise, you are already half packet down. But there's only so much of store-bought chips you can have in a day. Not only are a lot of them made with unhealthy ingredients, it also hurts a bit to pay so much for handful of chips in a bagful of air right? But jokes apart, turns out, that making chips is not that tough a feat. You can make them at home too with bare minimum ingredients, and they could be just as crispy and crunchy.





(Also Read: How To Make Banana Chips)





Here in this recipe video, food vlogger and YouTuber Parul makes some desi, crunchy chips out of just two ingredients, rice flour and besan (gram flour). You can also add some baking soda, but that is optional. Mix them up well, add them to boiling water with a pinch of oil, mould it into an atta using a spatula. Let the atta cool. Cut out the chips of your desired shape and fry them on medium flame. Sprinkle them with seasoning of your choice and enjoy. You can have these chips with your evening cup of chai, or whenever the cravings strike.





Watch: Crispy, Crunchy Desi Chips Recipe Video:













