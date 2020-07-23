3 Quick And Yummy Vegetarian Fried Rice Recipes You’d Thank Us For

Fried rice is an Asian dish where cooked rice is tossed again with bunch of spices

A quintessential Indian meal is often deemed incomplete without a portion of rice. Rice has been an intrinsic part of Indian diet since time immemorial. Rice is not only prepared in a myriad ways, it is also a staple ingredient for many desserts and snacks. There are very few things in our pantry that are quite as versatile as rice, so why have it the usual way day in and day out? With these scrummy fried rice recipes, you can make your banal spread a tad more interesting without even putting much of an effort. Fried rice is an Asian dish where cooked rice is tossed again with bunch of spices, herbs, veggies, meat and sauces. There is no dearth of non-vegetarian versions of the dish. From chicken and lamb to shrimp, you can throw just about anything in your fried rice. However, you would be surprised to know that there are many interesting ways in which even vegetarians can make the best out of the Asian dish.





So what are we waiting for? Let's get started.





Here Are Some Yummy Vegetarian Fried Rice Recipes You Would Love

1. Vegetable Fried Rice: A portion of cooked rice intermixed with a mélange if spices, soy sauce and veggies like carrots, green beans, cabbage, baby corn, and garlic. This fried recipe is sure to impress at the first bite.





2. Mushroom Fried Rice: Another toothsome recipe, another set of stellar vegetarian ingredients. Chunky mushroom bits cooked with rice, vinegar, soy sauce and chilli sauce, this eclectic recipe is a show-stealer across every spread.





3. Fried Rice With Soya Chunks: Soya chunks is dubbed as one of the best substitutes of meat. Not only in terms of texture is it slightly similar, but also in terms of comparable protein content. Soya chunks and rice make a delicious combination, especially when the mix contains other splendid contents like capsicum, green beans, peas, carrot and garlic.





Try making these at home soon and let us know which ones you liked the best, for more interesting recipes, cooking hacks and trivia- do stay tuned.







