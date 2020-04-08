SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch: Move Over Fried Rice And Lemon Rice, This Zucchini Rice Can Add A New Twist To The Leftover Rice

Watch: Move Over Fried Rice And Lemon Rice, This Zucchini Rice Can Add A New Twist To The Leftover Rice

We bring you a recipe that can help you spice up the boring zucchini and may lower your struggle to feed your child. It is simple yet spicy zucchini rice.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: April 08, 2020 16:45 IST

Reddit
Watch: Move Over Fried Rice And Lemon Rice, This Zucchini Rice Can Add A New Twist To The Leftover Rice

Zucchini can be a healthy addition to your diet

Highlights
  • Zucchini promotes good digestion
  • It is struggle to feed zucchini to the children
  • Zucchini rice can spice up the boring vegetable

There are number of people around, especially kids, who make faces when they hear zucchini. All the mothers can relate to the struggle of feeding healthy veggies to their kids. What can be a solution to the struggle? The best thing to do is - spruce it up. All you need to do is give a flavourful twist to this vegetable. However boring the zucchini may be, adding it to your diet is a must due to its high nutrient content. This vegetable is power-packed with healthy antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, and is touted to promote good digestion, weight loss and heart health. It is also stated that zucchini may help to balance blood sugar levels and blood circulation.

So, we bring you a recipe that can help you spice up the vegetable and may lower your struggle to feed your child. It is simple yet spicy zucchini rice. This recipe can be made with the extra rice you have at home left unconsumed from your last meal. Yes, leftover rice is a very common thing in every household and we generally tend to make fried rice or lemon rice with it. This zucchini rice can be a good addition to the list.

Also Read: Add These 3 Ingredients To Leftover Rice To Make It Wholesome And Delish

The recipe of zucchini rice is shared by renowned vlogger Manjula Jain, on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen', where she used rice, water, zucchini, oil, butter and some spices as the ingredients. She also suggested that one can use some cheddar cheese over the rice to make it even more tempting.

Here's The Recipe Video For Zucchini Rice:

Also Read: Watch: This Delicious Desi Take On Zucchini Is Sure To Tug At Your Heart Strings



Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  ZucchiniZucchini In Keto DietLeftover FoodLeftover Rice RecipesFried Rice
Covid-19: 5 Tips To Properly Wash Fruit And Vegetable Produce Before Consumption
Covid-19: 5 Tips To Properly Wash Fruit And Vegetable Produce Before Consumption
Lockdown Snacks: Give Your Plain Dishes And Drinks A Masala Makeover With These 7 Recipes  
Lockdown Snacks: Give Your Plain Dishes And Drinks A Masala Makeover With These 7 Recipes  

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com