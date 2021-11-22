Ayurveda is a Sanskrit word that translates into the science of life. Science, by definition, is the study of the laws of nature. Ayurveda is thus, in a way, knowledge based on the study of life in its most natural and basic form. Through its strategic practices and diets, the Ayurvedic texts aim at giving a person inner balance. Striking a balance in life through healthy habits and diet can help one evade all illnesses, whether mental or physical, and can add years to their life.





In the present day, several people, even those who are young, are suffering from chronic illnesses of both the body and the mind owing to the disturbed lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits that are prevalent in the lives of youngsters these days. Additionally, the added stresses of life combined with the worsened condition of the environment have only further aggravated the lack of optimum health. All these alarming factors call for an immediate action that can help ease the health problems, as being widely suffered by the masses, if not cure them completely.





In this scenario, the age-old sacred wisdom of the Vedas has come forward to the rescue. Ayurveda, through its well-formed lifestyle habits and diet prescriptions, has worked to enhance the health and longevity of people in India since time immemorial. It is this effectiveness of the knowledge, along with its unique trait of being virtually free from side effects that make it such an attractive prospect for the people of today who are actively turning towards nature-based solutions.

Some popular Ayurvedic diet tips that have been popularly used in India for a long time are listed below-

1. Whole Foods And Balanced Meals Are Key:

The science of Ayurveda encourages a well-balanced and wholistic meal that contains all essential vitamins and nutrients. Ayurvedic practices seek to balance the three doshas of vata, pitta, and kapha that are present in the human body. A person's dosha plays a critical role in determining what foods he/she should consume to reach a state of inner equilibrium.





As per the teachings of the Ayurvedic texts, pitta dosha relies on foods that are cool in nature and provide energy while vata dosha prefers warm and moist foods that facilitate grounding. Lastly, Kapha dosha favors healthy foods such as fruits and vegetables. All three doshas strive to restrict the consumption of artificial and excessive sweeteners and red meat.

2. The Wonder Spices And Herbs Of Ayurveda

The ancient Vedic text has preached the importance of several wonderous spices and herbs. Spices like turmeric, saffron, cardamom, and cinnamon, amongst others, have been popular in India for a long time, owing to not only their great taste but also their several medicinal properties. These spices are packed to the brim with anti-oxidants and are also known for their anti-inflammatory properties. These facilitate cancer prevention, skin regeneration, and bodily and energy rejuvenation in people. Spices like turmeric are also used to heal wounds and cuts. Additionally, all of these spices promote temperature regulation of the body and prevent colds and sore throats.

3. Timely Eating Is Right Eating

Ayurveda also stands for timely and in-control eating. As per the knowledge of Ayurveda, one must eat in regulated quantities and at regular intervals. It is essential to achieve an organized regularity in meal timings and portions to avoid overwhelming your body and putting it at a risk of attracting digestive and other ailments. Additionally, intermittent fasting is also a good way to keep your body on track. It keeps the body light and healthy and over longer durations, add to the energy levels of a person. The importance of both these practices of mindful eating and intermittent fasting has recently been recognized by medical science too and these are now being widely endorsed by doctors around the world.





Ayurveda, the ancient wisdom of optimal lifestyle, has been a widely accepted theory in India for generations that has caught the eye of the west in recent times too. The fact that Ayurvedic practices and supplements are completely nature-based and virtually free of any possible side effects make it an extremely viable option in today's day and age, where most people, especially youngsters, suffer from chronic ailments. Some diet tips as prescribed in the sacred Ayurvedic texts that, if adopted, can help a person gain good health are discussed in the scope of this article.











Author Bio: Ayurvedic experts Ayush Aggarwal is the founder and director of Rasayanam.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.