After working day and night through the week, Friday is finally here! We can't wait to put behind all the weekday stress to enjoy a sweet day or two of rest. The joy of the weekend is evergreen, and people of all ages can relate to it, from school-going children to CEO's of big conglomerates. The best way to enjoy this precious time is to eat yummy food that makes us and our tummies happy! And what better way to do than by eating paneer, especially when it is made in Indo-Chinese flavours. Celebrate the weekend by making yummy Indo-Chinese for dinner and try out these paneer recipes.

3 Chinese Paneer Recipes To Celebrate The Weekend With:

1. Dry Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer is a classic Chinese main course dish that is loved by vegetarians and non-vegetarians. It is generally served with fried rice or noodles. If you don't want to have chilli paneer as the main course and would prefer to eat it as a snack instead without rice or noodles, the dry chilli panner is for you!

Enjoy schezwan paneer hot and sizzling.

Click here for the full recipe of Dry Chilli Paneer.

2. Schezwan Paneer

If you are tired of having chilli paneer but want to have a Chinese paneer dish, then we have got you covered. We have found one of the most delicious Chinese paneer dishes that will make you want more. This Schezwan paneer recipe will remind you of all your favourite Indo-Chinese spices without tasting the same as every Indo-Chinese dish.





Click here for the full recipe of Schezwan Paneer.

Garnish with green onions.

3. Stir-Fried Chilli Paneer

Chilli paneer can be a very fatty dish to eat, due to the amount of oil used to deep fry the paneer. Consuming oily food can be difficult on our body; therefore, we have found a way to enjoy chilli paneer without worrying about our health. This stir-fried chilli paneer has no deep-frying and tastes as delicious as chilli paneer.











Click here for the full recipe of Stir-Fried Chilli Paneer.











Try these recipes out this weekend and tell us how you liked them.



