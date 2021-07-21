We all know, steaming is one of the healthiest cooking techniques. It keeps the ingredients as close to their natural raw state as possible, whilst still heating through thoroughly. Not only it allows the vegetables, meat, eggs to boil instantly but also retains the original colour, juices and all the essential vitamins and minerals. From steaming vegetables, idlis, dhoklas and momos to eggs and meats - a food steamer does it all. It is in fact a blessing in disguise for the ones who swear by healthy eating. And if you are planning to buy one, then we have got you covered.

Here's a list of 4 best steamers for you to choose from. Read on.

1. Gen Electric Steam Cooker

This steamer features 3 separate containers that makes it a perfect choice for steaming varieties of dishes at one go. Besides, it also provides extra slots specifically designed to hold eggs. Steam your favourite veggies, meat, dumplings, fish and enjoy!





2. Maestro Electric Steam Cooker

We have found another versatile option for you. This appliance by the brand Maestro is a multi-purpose food steamer. From steaming eggs to making rice and idli, this stainless-steel steamer is perfect to do it all without any hassle.





3. Amazon Brand Solimo Stainless Steel Steamer

Made with 100% food grade stainless steel, this steamer set includes one casserole along with a glass lid and one steel steamer pot. In addition, it is compatible to both gas stove and induction cooktop.





4. Vinayak Stainless Steel 2 tier Steamer Set

Here's another stainless-steel option for you. Strong and sturdy, this steamer comes with two containers with one glass lid. You boil pasta, rice et al in it. Try it today!

















