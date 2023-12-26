Every now and then, we come across a situation where we have to find alternatives to simple kitchen methods. Defrosting chicken is one of them. While the most commonly used method to defrost chicken is microwaving it, we may not always have the appliance or resources to do so. But this does not mean we won't do it, right? Freezing any type of meat, especially chicken, is a great way to preserve its nutrients and prevent it from going bad. Frozen meats can be preserved in the freezer for up to 12 months. Defrosting chicken is easy but also tricky. Now, you may not always have a microwave to thaw it. But you do have other methods. Read on to learn how you can defrost chicken without using a microwave.





How To Defrost Chicken Without Using Microwave - 4 Easy Steps:

1. Fridge

You'll find it hard to believe, but you can defrost chicken in the fridge. This is because the fridge's temperature is lower than that of the freezer, so bringing the frozen chicken down to room temperature is easier. Moreover, it is the safest and most recommended method when it comes to defrosting chicken. However, the only drawback of this type of defrosting is that it takes a little longer to thaw. So, make sure you plan ahead of time when you want to defrost chicken like this. To thaw chicken in the fridge, place your chicken in a big Ziplock sandwich bag. Place a heavy plate or bowl on the zipped part to stop any juices from leaking out and spoiling other foods. You should ideally let the chicken sit in the bag for around 7 hours overnight. You can use the chicken after 24 hours of being defrosted.

2. Water

Yes! Water can help you quickly defrost the chicken. It is the quickest method to do so. To defrost your chicken in water, place it in a sealed sandwich bag so that water does not penetrate it. Make sure water does not enter the bag because otherwise, it would contaminate it. Now place the bag in a large bowl and submerge it in cold water. At this point, you might feel that using hot water would defrost the chicken faster, but it won't. Hot water will promote bacterial growth in the meat. After you have submerged the bag in the water, make sure to change it every 25-30 minutes. The important point to note after defrosting chicken is to immediately cook it.

3. Instant Pot

No time to thaw the chicken? Worry not. You can also defrost the chicken in an instant pot in just 15 minutes. To do this, put the chicken in a pot and add water or broth to it. Close the lid. Cook for 12-15 minutes on high flame and let the pressure naturally release for one minute before turning off the heat. Make sure to keep checking on the chicken between intervals. The result is perfectly cooked chicken that you can alter according to your preference.

4. Air Fryer

This method allows you to skip the defrosting process completely. Yes, if you don't have a microwave but an air fryer, then you can defrost your chicken, and that too in less time. To do this, set your air fryer at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) and place the chicken on the rack. Let it air fry for 5 minutes. Then, flip the chicken and put it back on the rack for 10 minutes. Flip it again, and place it for another 15 minutes to air fry. Make sure to keep checking your chicken in between since the time depends on the quality of the meat. You will have your air-fried defrosted chicken ready in 30 minutes. However, make sure to keep checking the chicken during the whole process.





Should You Defrost Chicken on the Countertop?

At times, we think that leaving the frozen chicken on the countertop would be a safe and easy option to thaw it. However, that is harmful to you and your family. Once out of the freezer, the room temperature of the kitchen and the countertop would be far too warm and will quickly put the chicken in the "danger" bacterial growth zone. This would also require a lot of time for the chicken to unfreeze and would be warm and chewy only from the outside. So, avoid defrosting chicken by putting it on the counter since it would lead to foodborne illnesses.