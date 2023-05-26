The air fryer has emerged as a popular kitchen appliance in recent years. This is due to the fact that air-frying is often considered a healthier option for cooking as compared to other methods. Since an air fryer uses hot air to cook food, it may cut down on calories by almost 70-80%. Now, that sounds like a great option for people who are health-conscious in general and are trying to lose weight. Doesn't it? And this is why most of us are constantly trying to look for ways to cook food in an air fryer that we normally deep-fry. While there is no denying the fact that air fryers help eliminate excess amounts of oil, did you know there are certain foods you should avoid cooking in them? Yes, you heard that right. If you're a regular air fryer user, here are some foods you should avoid cooking in an air fryer.

Here Are 5 Foods You Should Avoid Cooking In An Air Fryer:

1. Anything With A Wet Batter

Battered food is something that we simply cannot get enough of. Be it crispy pakodas or vadas, these snacks are cooked in an Indian kitchen on a regular basis. However, when it comes to cooking, it's not a great idea to put them in your air fryer. It may seem like a healthier option, but it won't give you the same crispy results as deep-frying. The only thing you'll be left with is a total mess!

2. Cheese

Just like battered food, cheese too tends to create a mess when put in an air fryer. Now, we understand that you may be looking for a quick solution to melt that cheese on top of your dish but trust us, you'll just end up being disappointed. Instead, pop it in the oven for a few minutes.

4. Broccoli

Avoid cooking broccoli in an air fryer, as it can end up making it dry. The lack of moisture inside the air fryer can result in broccoli that is either burned or too dry. But if you must, toss it in some oil and add some water to the bottom of the air fryer. This will ensure that your broccoli remains fresh and soft, making it ideal to use in salads or other dishes.

4. Whole Chicken

Never place a whole chicken inside an air fryer. Since its size is too big, it can end up blocking the air circulation inside it and prevent it from fully cooking. You'll basically just end up with chicken that is hard on the outside and uncooked on the inside. It's best to cut the chicken into smaller pieces first and then pop them in the air fryer.

5. Popcorn

We all love munching on popcorn, don't we? Since they are so easy to make in a microwave, we may think that an air fryer would yield similar results. However, this is not the case. Air fryers cannot reach the temperature that is required to pop the kernels. To avoid being snack less on your movie or game night, it's best to stick to the microwave.

What Is The Best Way To Clean An Air Fryer?

Are you wondering how to clean your air fryer? Don't worry; we're here to help you out. Simply soak the air fryer basket in warm water and rinse it with soapy water. Allow it to dry after that. Additionally, you could also place some butter paper in the basket before you decide to fry the food. This will ensure that it doesn't become sticky and that there is no food residue left.





So, now that you know of these foods, take the necessary steps and avoid cooking them in an air fryer.